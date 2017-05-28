Ameren Illinois enhancing energy grid in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Ameren Illinois is working on electric and natural gas projects to enhance the energy grid in and around Granite City.

The company is replacing more than 100 individual natural gas services on Saratoga, Maryville Road, National, Terminal, Delta and Cardinal Avenue. In addition, Ameren gas workers will replace more than 5,000 feet of 2- and 4-inch pipeline to those services. The new polyethylene main will replace the vintage steel mains and services nearing the end of their service lives.

“We are investing in building a more technologically advanced and robust natural gas system,” said Jason Klein, director of division operations for Ameren Illinois serving Madison County. “These upgrades are just a few of the many projects under way that ensure our gas customers have hot showers in the mornings, warm meals at night, and cozy houses in the winter in Madison County and throughout central and southern Illinois.”

Inside Ameren’s Stallings electric substation on Illinois 162, the company is expanding the capacity of the unit by installing an additional transformer. This upgrade is like converting a two-lane highway into a four-lane highway to handle customer demand. In addition to the new transformer, two more circuit feeds will be added to support future customers and enhance service reliability in the area. If an outage were to occur, power can potentially be rerouted or switched to one of these new circuits to shorten the duration of an outage.

Residents who drive past the company’s substation on 23rd Street will soon notice construction starting. New high-voltage equipment is being added to further strengthen the reliability and flexibility of Ameren Illinois’ transmission system.

“These projects are a key step in our long-range plans to construct a smarter electric grid to meet our customers’ growing needs,” Klein said. “We’re excited to bring these innovative enhancements to our customers in the region.”

The enhancements are part of Ameren Illinois’ multi-year initiative to modernize its energy delivery system. Since 2012, the company has implemented hundreds of projects, adding new technology and strengthening poles, wires and distribution equipment. As a result, reliability has improved by an average of 17 percent.

