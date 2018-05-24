Ameren Illinois installing new natural gas lines in Godfrey

× Expand Ameren Illinois is installing nearly 15,000 feet of new natural gas lines in the River Aire neighborhood to improve approximately 260 individual customer services in Godfrey.

GODFREY | River Aire neighborhood residents are seeing natural gas trucks and crews upgrading natural gas pipelines and service connections on several streets. Ameren Illinois began replacing 1960s vintage steel mains and services in February with new polyethylene material, which is durable and less prone to leakage.

Ameren Illinois is replacing nearly 15,000 feet of natural gas main for approximately 260 individual services. Work is taking place on the following roads: River Aire Drive, River Aire Court, Dixon Court, Dixon Drive, Oakview Drive, Jerome Drive, Dover Drive, Shannon Drive and Northwood Drive. The project is under way and should be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.

To complete the work, it will be necessary for natural gas service to be briefly interrupted at the customer’s residence. Ameren Illinois crews will relight appliance pilot lights for customers who request assistance. Customers who are not home at the time that natural gas service is restored may call Ameren Illinois at 1 (800) 755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight their natural gas appliances, at no charge.

“These projects are among hundreds we are implementing to enhance the safety, integrity and reliability of our natural gas pipelines for our customers throughout the Ameren Illinois service territory,” said Jason Klein, director of division operations for Ameren Illinois serving Madison County. “We’re excited to bring these enhancements to customers in Godfrey.”

Each neighborhood project is part of Ameren Illinois’ plan to replace nearly 250 miles of mechanically coupled steel distribution pipelines in Central and Southern Illinois.

As required by law, Ameren Illinois will call JULIE (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags in yards and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.