Ameren to donate air conditioners

Ameren Illinois will donate 150 window air conditioners across three Metro East organizations today.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis, Catholic Urban Program in East St. Louis and Madison County Community Development will each receive a portion of the units.

At today’s joint donation event at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Ameren Illinois volunteers will deliver the air conditioners and load units into the vehicles of clients who are scheduled to pick up their units that day. Over the course of the summer, the Jackie-Joyner Kersee Foundation, Catholic Urban Program and Madison County Community Development will distribute the remaining Energy Star-rated units to residents who meet income-eligibility requirements, as well as seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities.

For each air conditioner donated, Ameren Illinois is also providing one home energy efficiency kit containing LED light bulbs, two sink aerators, a smart power strip and a low-flow shower head.

Information about obtaining an air conditioner through Madison County is available here.

