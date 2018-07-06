America’s Central Port gets $2.27 million federal grant

× Expand A rail crew begins replacement of old tracks at America’s Central Port. Tracks being replaced were installed and used by the Army during World War II.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $4.37 million in grants to Illinois to support growth of the industrial sector, including $2.27 million for America’s Central Port in Granite City.

“Modernizing infrastructure is one of the best routes to attracting and keeping businesses in a community,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “These projects will support locally led initiatives designed to grow Illinois’ economy and improve the business environment.”

The port plans to use the funds to attract new tenants and users by building a new rail spur and by repairing and renovating two buildings for industrial use. The project is expected to result in $1.25 million in private investment, according to the port.

“Good news keeps rolling in for Granite City,” U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-12th District) said. “In addition to the 800 new steel jobs, this grant will amplify economic growth in Madison County and the Metro East region. America’s Central Port supports over 1,000 jobs and has a massive economic impact. Our community stands to benefit as the port continues to expand through both private investment and grants like this.”

The city of Waukegan will receive $2.1 million to make road and water infrastructure improvements needed to serve businesses and to open a city-owned industrial property for further development. The project is expected to spur $3 million in private investment, according to the city.

