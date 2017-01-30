AMH “exceeded all expectations” for surgical patient

× Expand Tim Croxton (left) talks to physician assistant Brett Wassink at BJC Orthopedics on the Alton Memorial campus. “There was never a time I had a question that someone didn’t have an answer for me and was able to put me at ease,” Croxton says of his time at AMH.

ALTON — When Tim Croxton made the decision to undergo the first of two minimally invasive hip replacements at Alton Memorial Hospital, he didn’t take the procedures lightly.

“I’ve never had any surgeries in my life, so I had a lot of anxiety, which is why I wrote a letter after my first procedure on Sept. 19, 2016,” says Croxton, a 58-year-old husband and father from Wood River. “I wanted everyone at Alton Memorial Hospital to know how much I appreciated what they did for me and for my family. There was never a time I had a question that someone didn’t have an answer for me and was able to put me at ease.”

Croxton addressed his letter to “each and every employee of Alton Memorial Hospital.” Those who earned his appreciation included orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Stirton and his staff; Ambulatory Surgery and Surgical Services; Physical Therapy; Home Health Care and Therapy; Laboratory and Outpatient Services; Food and Nutrition services; Housekeeping; Valet Parking; and Volunteers.

Croxton returned to AMH for surgery on his other hip Nov. 21, and said: “I had the same experience. It was successful, and wonderful people all around. Alton Memorial Hospital and BJC want everyone to be excellent, and they accomplished that with my care and my experiences.”

In 2012, Croxton was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a progressive lung disease that often leaves patients feeling breathless. Because of his health concerns and after a long career at an area refinery, he went on disability, unable to continue working.

“I tried to be proactive with my COPD and kept up exercising as much as possible, but it became more difficult after I felt a twinge in my lower back and hip,” he said. “I noticed as I used the treadmill at home that the pain was getting worse and worse.”

Eventually, Croxton found his way to Stirton.

“After my exam and a review of my X-rays, Dr. Stirton showed me exactly what was wrong,” Croxton said. “I felt like when I was in his office, my time was his and he really listened.”

What Stirton found was that Croxton had developed avascular necrosis, a breakdown of bone tissue that can occur when the blood supply to a joint is compromised or cut off.

“Mr. Croxton’s right-sided symptoms were more severe, but both sides were affected,” Stirton says. “Hip replacement is the best long-term solution for this, and so I recommended a total hip replacement. Due to his other health concerns, we had him undergo several tests to ensure that he would be medically optimized prior to having surgery.”

On staff at AMH since 2013, Stirton specializes in knee and hip replacements. He is one of the few area surgeons who does the minimally invasive, direct anterior total hip arthroplasty.

“Mr. Croxton had a pretty typical experience and was hospitalized for a little over 24 hours after each procedure,” Stirton said. “Due to his other health concerns, it was important to allow time for his body to ramp up for a second surgery.

“Many people who have multiple medical conditions are not prevented from having this type of surgery. In fact, joint replacement can eliminate pain and greatly improve a patient’s quality of life. As such, they are very successful procedures.”

Stirton is the medical director of the Joint Wellness Center at AMH, and he says the hospital has made great strides based on best practices found at other top-ranked centers across the country.

“Many individuals contributed to the continued improvement and expansion of our joint replacement program here at AMH,” Stirton said. “I’m very proud of our cohesive, interdepartmental, team approach to taking care of our joint replacement patients. I think Mr. Croxton’s letter reflects the feedback that I get from many patients and is evidence that our hard work is really having an effect on the quality of patient care and overall satisfaction.”

Thanks to the physical therapy both in the hospital and at home, Croxton said he believes he will be moving again, better than ever.

“My goal is to be able to exercise again and build endurance to help me handle my COPD,” he says. “It has been so long since I’ve walked without a wheel walker because of my hip pain. I don’t want to have to use it, and I am going to make the best of it after two successful surgeries.”

As Croxton wrote in his letter, “I would like for everyone to know that my experience through my now successful right hip surgery (and now left hip surgery) was nothing but ‘excellent’ from start to finish because of everyone and my experiences at Alton Memorial Hospital … I basically and humbly would just like to share a very heartfelt ‘thank you’ to every member of your team.”

