ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital Chaplain Bruce Baumberger will present a program about Advance Directives at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the Alton Memorial Hospital Cafe A/B meeting rooms.

Participants can learn about end-of-life decisions for themselves and their loved ones.

Light refreshments will be available. To register for this free program, call (800) 392-0936.

