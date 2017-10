Congratulations to Heather (Nikie) Cummines of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit, third from left in blue, who is the October winner of the AMH Employee Recognition Award. Her co-workers say that “Nikie provides excellent care to her patients. She is kind, respectful, and has a positive attitude. She develops a wonderful rapport with patients. We love her can-do attitude and her beautiful smile. Nikie has been here at AMH for at least 10 years and kudos to her are long overdue.”