ALTON — The Family Care Pharmacy at Alton Memorial Hospital will have new hours starting June 1.

The pharmacy’s new hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pharmacy is in the Olin Wing on the hospital’s ground floor.

Patients should make a note of this change if they need to pick up prescriptions or other necessities. The pharmacy will continue its Mobile Pharmacy services during these hours.

For information, call the pharmacy at (618) 463-7865.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter