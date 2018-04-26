AMH honors top employees at awards banquet

× Expand Alton Memorial Hospital 2017 Employee of the Year Jane King accepts her honor from AMH President Dave Braasch at the 2018 AMH Employee Awards Banquet on April 7 in Grafton.

Alton Memorial Hospital put its best employees on a pedestal April 7 — or at least high on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.

More than 250 employees and guests came to Aerie’s Terrace in Grafton for the annual AMH Employee Awards Banquet. Alton Memorial employees celebrating milestone anniversaries during 2018 were recognized, including eight employees marking their 40th anniversaries.

The Employee of the Year award went to Jane King of the Nursing Office. King was one of the 12 Employees of the Month from 2017 honored at the banquet, and the hospital’s senior leadership chose her as the Employee of the Year.

“Jane is one of the most kind-hearted individuals you could ever have the privilege of meeting,” AMH Vice President of Administration Brad Goacher said in introducing her. “She does an excellent job as house supervisor, always advocating for the staff and ensuring that the departments are staffed as appropriately as possible. She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She is easy to communicate with and very open to all staff members.”

Penny Krause, manager of the Sleep Diagnostic Center, Neurodiagnostics and Respiratory Therapy, was presented with the Leadership Award.

Supervisors, managers, and directors are eligible for the award, which is given to a member of management who exemplifies the hospital’s values and serves as a role model to his or her peers. Nominees must meet strict criteria, including accomplishing significant results for the organization, promoting continuous improvement, and energizing others.

“Penny puts staff development at the top of her to-do list,” AMH President Dave Braasch said. “She ‘breathes’ it every day. It has been said that she ‘leads with grace.’ She also has been described as focused and driven to accomplish her goals. Penny has established several patient support groups and puts her patients ahead of all else. I proudly listened when our on-site physician surveyor said, ‘You are now an accredited sleep lab with no deficiencies — you have a stand-up, outstanding program here!’ That’s a tribute to Penny.”

The GDP Operating Systems Team earned the Virginia Ilch Excellence in Service Award. Leadership looks at teams that have made significant improvements in patient quality and safety.

“This team’s improvement priority was to identify and implement appropriate components of an operating system,” said Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care Services. “The target used was to improve the number of reported serious safety events and the number of work orders being placed. This team did so much more. They started 2017 by creating tiered safety huddles, placing operational readiness and problem-solving boards in many departments. Through all of their accomplishments, this team has been highly engaged in making AMH a safe and high-quality organization for patients to receive care.”

The 40-year employees honored were Rick Boschert and Robert Lewis Jr. (Plant Operations); Angela Colley (Surgical Services); Cinda Kallal (Digestive Health Center); Nancy Hott (Surgical Care Unit); Amy Webster (Medical Care Unit); Janet Cloninger (Medical Records); and Rick Cox (Medical Care Unit). Cox retired in March.

“Every day we work hard to meet and exceed the expectations of the people we serve,” Braasch said. “This past year was especially challenging with the Epic Go-Live back in December, but we passed that formidable test with flying colors. We are proud to have all of these employees on our team. Their dedication is deeply appreciated.”

