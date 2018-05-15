AMH opens 41,000-square-foot building expansion

× Expand Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, which originally opened in 2012, has doubled in size with a 41,000-square-foot expansion now open for business.

ALTON | Alton Memorial Hospital has taken another giant leap forward as the area’s health care leader with the opening of its Medical Office Building B expansion.

AMH has added 41,000 square feet to the building that originally opened in 2012. SIHF Healthcare has relocated three of its Alton health centers to take up the entire second floor (Suite 210) of the new part of the building, which has an address of 4 Memorial Drive in Alton.

The building now has an expanded main covered entrance and drop-off area, with plenty of convenient parking for patients.

“The new addition will provide improved access for patients in our community and brings a number of key providers and specialists under one roof,” said Rusty Ingram, AMH director of business development.

SIHF Healthcare will continue to provide family and internal medicine, behavioral health services to children and adults, pediatric care, as well as obstetrics and gynecology.

“Alton is a health-focused community, so we are happy to be bringing a new, integrated health center option to the area,” said Cathy Sabolo, manager of SIHF Healthcare in Alton. “Over the years, each of the three health centers has fostered trusting relationships with their patients, treating each person as an individual rather than simply another patient. Our entire team is committed to helping each patient maintain happy, healthy lives. As one large health center on the AMH campus, we will continue to offer integrated care services while providing health care that is personalized, comprehensive, compassionate and efficient.”

For more information about the SIHF Healthcare office at AMH, call (618) 463-5905.

Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited, formerly in Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus, has moved into Suite 110 on the ground floor. Dr. Janis Robinson has joined the practice, which features Dr. Laura Hill, Dr. Kathy Wuellner plus nurse practitioners Stefanee Keth, Amy Hauch and Dana Aronin. For more information, call (618) 474-1711.

Alton OB/GYN Associates, with Dr. Joseph Talsky and nurse practitioners Deb Cunningham and Amy Maher, has moved into Suite 125 of the new expansion. For more information, call (855) 646-7267 (new patients) or (618) 433-6410 (current patients).

AMH has also opened an outpatient lab in Suite 105 of the expansion, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The final move will take place on June 1, when Dr. David Riedel and Dr. Edmundo Rodriguez Frias of BJC Medical Group Gastroenterology of Alton move to Suite 230, which is in the original part of the building. For more information, call (618) 463-7874.

