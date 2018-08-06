AMH White Cross Auxiliary to host travel presentation

AMH logo

ALTON | The White Cross Auxiliary of Alton Memorial Hospital is hosting a presentation to highlight a travel opportunity with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator, Collette.

Interested travelers can learn more about traveling to London and Paris by attending a free informational presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in the AMH café meeting rooms.

To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure and more information, contact Kathleen Turner at Alton Memorial Hospital at (618) 463-7872 or email Kathleen.turner2@bjc.org.

The vacation departs April 24, 2019, lasts for eight days and the package includes nine meals. Enjoy the best of London and Paris on this leisurely tour. All of the top sights are included, as well as plenty of free time for travelers’ own discoveries.

See Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Big Ben, plus a privately guided tour of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Personalize your trip to London by choosing to visit either Churchill’s War Rooms or Westminster Abbey.

Then cross the English Channel on the high-speed Eurostar Train. Dine at the Eiffel Tower and cruise the River Seine at night. Come to know Paris in your own way, with a local guide by coach or by Metro. Then enjoy a thrilling dinner and cabaret show at the Paradis Latin Cabaret.

