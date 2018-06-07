AMH Wound Care Center honored for excellence

× Expand The AMH Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine staff was congratulated by AMH leadership for earning another Center of Excellence Award. Staff includes (front row, from left) Katie Alexander, RN, Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director; Jera Connell, RN; Kathy Ridenhour, RN; (middle row, from left) Tonya Ballard, safety director; Tammy Miller, front office coordinator; Bernice Smith, RN; Jana Lybarger, clinical nurse manager; (back row, from left) Rusty Ingram, AMH director of business development; AMH President Dave Braasch; Brad Goacher, AMH vice president of administration; Matt Flick, director of the Wound Care Center; and Ashley Cline, RN.

ALTON | Alton Memorial Hospital physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered to celebrate the Center of Excellence Award given to the AMH Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center by Healogics Inc., the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding patient outcomes for 24 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction of 95 percent, a 95 percent wound healing rate within 21 median days to heal.

Out of more than 700 centers nationwide in the Healogics network, 340 centers were eligible for this award, with 268 earning it. The AMH Wound Care Center has earned the award six out of the nine years it was eligible to win — the most in the Midwest.

The center is a member of Healogics, which provides access to benchmark data and proven experience treating more than 2.5 million chronic wounds. Since 2005, the center has offered highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

“Our Wound Care Center heals chronic wounds of patients who might otherwise experience an amputation or other life-threatening conditions,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital. “We are proud to provide this specialized and needed service to our community.”

“We’re honored,” said Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director for the AMH Wound Care Center. “It’s a privilege to be part of a great collaborative effort between the hospital, physicians and Healogics. Together, we are able to heal patients in our community, getting them get back to living happy, healthy lives.”

For more information, call (618) 433-7066. Visit the website for information about Healogics. healogics.com

Alton Memorial earns two Professional Research Consultants awards

ALTON | Two Alton Memorial Hospital departments have received awards from national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants Inc.

The Human Motion Institute received a 5-Star Award and the Emergency Department earned a 4-Star Award. It’s the 11th year in a row the Human Motion Institute has received the 5-Star Award.

Presentations were made May 22 during the 2018 Excellence in Healthcare Conference in Charleston, S.C.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards. Service lines that score in the top 25 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” said Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

The Human Motion Institute includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy, both on the hospital campus and at the Alton North location at 226 Regional Drive.

“I’m proud of each and every one of our staff members and proud of the work we do together to serve our patients and our community,” said Sue Walker, manager of HMI.

Alton Memorial Hospital operates one of the Metro East’s busiest emergency departments and is also recognized by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Emergency Medical Services for Children program as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics.

“The goal of the Emergency Department at Alton Memorial is to provide excellent care to each and every patient that comes through our doors, and this award is proof that we are meeting that goal,” said Cindy Bray, manager of the ED. “Each member of our team — and it is a team effort, from the physicians, the nurses, unit clerks and patient care techs — works diligently every day and night to meet the needs of our patients. The team also extends to all of the other departments that help us run efficiently — the inpatient units, Medical Imaging, Laboratory and Pharmacy. It is an honor to be able to serve the community we live in and the surrounding communities and provide them the best care possible in this area.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter