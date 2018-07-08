An all-star lineup

× Expand photo illustration

Rookies and veteran players alike can find something to enjoy in the lineup as the Meeting of the Great Rivers All Star Restaurant Week gets under way July 13-22.

Locally owned and operated Riverbend restaurants will showcase their best for anyone who takes part in this dining adventure. Each restaurant will have $10 lunch specials and $25 or two for $25 dinner specials.

“We expect All Star Restaurant Week will be a home run for diners once again,” Stephanie Tate of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “We have 21 restaurants participating, including newcomers Decaro’s, Lovett’s and Ragin Cajun, which really expands the local dining options.”

The lineup of participating restaurants includes:

Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton

Carver’s Southern-Style BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St., Godfrey

Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton

Chez Marilyn, 119 W. Third St., Alton

Decaro’s, 602 E. Third St., Alton

Gentelin’s on Broadway, 122 E. Broadway

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton

Great Rivers Tap & Grill, 3559-B College Ave., Alton

High Flyers Grille, 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton

Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, 2000 State St., Alton

Journey-Argosy Casino Alton, No. 1 Piasa St., Alton

Lovett’s Soul Food, 2512 College Ave., Alton

Morrison’s Irish Pub, 200 State St., Alton

My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, Alton

Nicky G’s Italian Eats, 1801 State St., Alton

Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton

Olga’s Kitchen, 206 Alton Square, Alton

Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, 210 W. Third St., Alton

Roper’s Regal Beagle, 3043 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

State Street Market, 208 State St., Alton

Tony’s Restaurant, 312 Piasa St., Alton“We will also have over 3,000 Restaurant Week glasses available to give away when diners bring in their receipts to the Alton Visitors Center,” Tate added. “The glass features a baseball-playing Robert Wadlow, and we know everyone will want to have one to add to their collection.”

Tate also shared the history behind the event, which happens in January and July each year.

“The first-ever Restaurant Week in our region was held in January 2012,” she said. “Ten restaurants participated; 2012 was the first year for the souvenir glass as well. The first glass featured Alton’s 175th anniversary year.

“The first All Star Restaurant Week was held in July 2013. The Convention and Visitors Bureau developed the Restaurant Week event, with the help of local restaurants, as a way to draw diners to local restaurants during typically slow periods in the industry. January is always slow for restaurants as people recover from the holidays. The decision was made to expand the event to include July because that is also a typically slow month for restaurants. We tied it in to baseball’s All Star Week to give it an extra flair.”

“We keep Restaurant Week open to locally owned and operated restaurants, as opposed to larger chain restaurants,” she added. “People can go to those anywhere in the country, but our local restaurants showcase regional dishes and, in some cases, have been in the area for decades. It’s another way to celebrate their longevity and commitment to the region. It’s also the tourism bureau’s way to help promote locally owned and operated restaurants to travelers and even residents who may not be aware of the depth and breadth of menu selections locally eateries offer.”

