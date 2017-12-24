An early visit from Santa

The man in the red suit with the long white beard paid an early visit to some of the Alton area’s children on Dec. 16.

Making an appearance at the Bush Pilots Motorcycle Clubhouse, Santa was on hand to share joy, toys and a smile or two with the kids who stopped in to visit with him at 1001 Union St.

Children age 12 and younger received a new toy, a hot dog and a beverage while striking a pose with their favorite man of the season and making sure their names were on his “nice” list.

Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith was also on hand to greet the children and their families at the clubhouse.

“The Bush Pilots Motorcycle Club does their best to give to their neighborhood and to the community throughout the year,” she said. “This includes a visit from Santa to Alton’s ‘Midtown.’”

Club member Bob Meyer told Smith that, for more than six years now, the Bush Pilots MC have hosted a neighborhood Christmas party in December. All of the neighborhood children, 12 and under, are welcomed into the clubhouse for a drink and a hot dog. Santa arrives after the party begins and gives each child a gift and a bag of candy.

All the toys and candy given out by Santa come from club member donations. Leftovers are donated to the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton.

“This is my second year attending this event, and it makes my heart feel good to see organizations like this come together with the community to help someone else,” Smith said.

Smith also noted the club has been giving back to the community for many years now, something that isn’t well-known about them.

For more than six years, the club has hosted a neighborhood Easter egg hunt in March or April at the park next to their clubhouse. Neighborhood children are again welcomed to the grounds, for the hunt and for a hot dog, bag of chips and a soda.

Also during March, for more than 10 years they have collected donations for the Alton Youth Camp. This past year, their donation equaled $800. And for the last four years, the Bush Pilots have supported the annual Foodstock drive in August, both in terms of time and dollars.

But their service doesn’t end there.

“For two years now, the Bush Pilots have hosted the Heroin Awareness Run,” Smith said. “This run provides much-needed support for families of drug abuse victims.”

During September each year, the Bush Pilots partner up with other local motorcycle clubs for the Bikers Behind the Badge benefit.

“For the last two years, we have been a part of this benefit, donating to BackStoppers,” Meyer said.

And at the end of each year, in addition to Santa’s visit with the children at the clubhouse, the club donates two weekends in December to ring the bell for Salvation Army, something they have been doing for more than 10 years.

“Their hearts just seem to get bigger every year,” Smith said.

For more information about the club, or to find out how you can help them with their community service projects throughout the year, call (618) 462-3364.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter