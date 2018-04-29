An intimate day, a family affair

× Expand Soon-to-be bride Kyrstin Beasley says “yes” as her fiancé, Daniel Gvillo, pops the question on the beach during their recent vacation in Mexico. The Alton couple will exchange personalized vows in a private family-and-friends ceremony in August. Parents of the bride are Greg and Annette Beasley of Alton. The groom’s parents, also of Alton, are Bob and Daphne Gvillo.

Kyrstin Beasley and Daniel Gvillo of Alton began dating nearly seven years ago. Beasley’s sister and Gvillo’s mother set them up.

The first two years of their relationship was a long-distance one while Beasley completed undergraduate studies at Tulane University in New Orleans.

“The next five years of our relationship that followed included three years of law school, two bar exams, the loss of loved ones, family health scares, and countless adventures,” Beasley said.

Beasley is an attorney with Gori, Julian & Associates P.C. in Edwardsville. Gvillo works on his family’s farm in Fosterburg.

“In December 2017, Daniel proposed while on vacation in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. We returned to a resounding ‘about time’ from our families,” she said.

Much of the planning that followed had to take place on the weekend because of their busy schedules.

“Wedding shows were invaluable to us,” Beasley noted, including attending the February AdVantage Bridal Show. “They allowed us to visit many vendors at once, and at a time when we were both free.”

The couple will wed on Aug. 18 in an intimate, laid-back affair at a private outdoor venue. Their good friend will marry them in a family-only ceremony with personalized vows, followed by a small outdoor reception.

Rather than a traditional wedding cake, they are having a dessert bar with cheesecake, cupcakes, and brownies made by family and friends. Beasley is handcrafting the floral arrangements, while family members and friends are also adding handmade décor to the occasion.

For music, they opted to forgo a traditional provider and will have a sound system with a personalized playlist. They will also have outdoor games, including a large wooden Jenga set handmade by the groom.

When planning their wedding, Beasley said they agreed they did not want to go the traditional route.

“In many ways, we already feel as though we are married because we have been together so long,” she said. They also knew their wedding would need to be outside of planting and harvest seasons.

“In all honesty, we’ve been pretty lackadaisical with planning because neither of us has long dreamed about our wedding day,” she said. “For us, the root of it all is being able to call each other husband and wife.”

