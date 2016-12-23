Angels among us

EDWARDSVILLE — It is better to give than to receive.

That idiom is often repeated during the holiday season, and it’s one Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Student Government exemplified by partnering with the Salvation Army to run an Angel Tree program.

The program, run nationwide by the Salvation Army but administered locally, aims to provide gifts for children in need. SIUE’s organization made the program open to students, faculty, staff and student organizations.

“We get underprivileged families who can’t provide for their children at Christmas and they sign up through the Salvation Army,” event chair Noah Manibusan said. “We can get them whatever they need and basically give the kids a Christmas they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Student Government has been partnering with the Salvation Army on the program for several years. Every child sponsored through SIUE lives in Madison County, and some reside in Edwardsville, including a few children of university students.

To participate in the program, sponsors take a few easy steps.

First, those at the university who wanted to buy the gifts for the children went to the Student Government’s office and signed up for however many children they wanted to sponsor. They could also sponsor an entire family. By Nov. 17, participants picked up a card that had the name, age, sex and wish list of the child or children they sponsored.

Student Government provided the guideline that sponsors should spend approximately $25 per child, but Manibusan, a sophomore majoring in public health, said she encouraged them to spend more if possible.

“Just spoil them,” she said. “I told the sponsors: ‘If you get a family, each kid has to have an equal amount as far as quantity and quality because kids notice that stuff. Get what they need first, and then get toys, games, whatever.’”

Carmen Connors, Student Government external affairs officer, said the school showed generosity with its participation in the program.

Last year, the program resulted in 125 children getting sponsors, with a similar total in 2014.

This year, members of the university sponsored 210 children.

“A lot of the bigger (sponsors) were fraternities, sororities and the pharmacy school,” Connors, who is pursuing a degree in accounting, said.

Not only did the sponsors help a record number of children, they also proved extremely generous with how many gifts they gave.

Because of changes made in the program, Student Government decided to wrap all the gifts given through Angel Tree themselves, which Connors said turned out to be a huge time commitment.

“Between two days, Thursday and Friday night, we took about 10 hours to wrap all these presents,” she said. “So with 210 kids, it was insane. I would say the average gift size per kid was (approximately) four gifts.”

After the students finished wrapping the gifts, the program culminated Dec. 3 with a holiday celebration for the children. The event, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Meridian Ballroom, included games, crafts, a photo booth, food and an appearance from Santa.

Approximately 50 families sponsored through the Angel Tree program attended the event, including 132 children. More than two dozen volunteers helped run the event.

In addition, parents had the option of picking up their children’s gifts. In previous years, the children opened their presents at the celebration, but that changed this year.

“Parents who can’t get their kids gifts want to do that, and some kids believe in Santa, which is awesome,” Manibusan said. “So we took the gifts and put them where the kids couldn’t see them. And while they were having fun, the parents could take them to the car. That way they could give it to them on Christmas.”

The Salvation Army distributes any remaining gifts that were not picked up at the event.

Manibusan and Connors both said Student Government looks forward to participating in the program next year.

“It’s so important for us to give back. It’s just a good way that we can reach out and interact with our community here,” Connors said. “I also think it’s a good way to teach students and these organizations that it’s so important to give back. We’ve been given so much by our university. They give us so many opportunities every day. It’s nice to look at that and say ‘I’ve been privileged this year and gotten so many opportunities, and I just want to give someone the opportunity to have a good Christmas.’”

