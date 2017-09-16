Animated educator

× Expand Allison Giacomini, a third-grade teacher at Parkside Primary School in Bethalto, has been putting her own spin on classroom teaching, making class videos with her students since 2011. This year’s YouTube video, based on lyrics Giacomini wrote and performed with her students about the 2017 solar eclipse, is entitled “The (Almost) Path of Totality.”

BETHALTO — “The sun, the earth, the moon — are perfectly aligned — put on your glasses — it’s gonna be fine!”

Most elementary school teachers come up with their own spin on classroom teaching to better engage their students. But when Ali-G is in the house, third-graders find a rhythm that sets the groove for the year ahead.

Ali-G might be better known as Mrs. G, or Allison Giacomini, a third-grade teacher at Parkside Primary School in Bethalto. For the past six years, starting in 2011, Giacomini has been making class videos with her students, also mixing in other faculty, staff, and support personnel for good measure.

This year’s video was based on lyrics Giacomini wrote about the solar eclipse, as one might be able to tell from its first lines. Entitled “The (Almost) Path of Totality,” the video was pulled together as a last-minute idea.

“On Sunday night (the day before the eclipse), I scrapped my plans and decided to make a video so I started writing the music,” Giacomini said. “I wanted my students to have great memories of the day and I hope it worked.”

“They feel like rock stars,” said Giacomini about the videos’ effect on her students. “My class videos are a fun end-of-the-year activity. It’s something we look forward to all year long. Once things start to wrap up in May, it’s time for my class to have some fun. Each of my songs also have an important message that I want to remember. And I like putting the videos on YouTube so the students can always access them and look back on the fun we had.”

The eclipse video encompassed 26 of Parkside’s students, along with several staff members. Giacomini also had help developing the lyrics, music, and recording. Fellow teachers Susan Gray and Carolyn Woody helped out this year and appear in the video along with other school personnel, including teachers, secretaries, paraprofessionals, and even the principal.

“I like to include as many people as I can in my videos, so I invited the staff members to dance after school,” Giacomini said. “My colleagues are always happy to make appearances in the videos, and my principal enjoys being a part of them, too.”

“When Mrs. Giacomini came to Parkside seven years ago, I was told that she was good at making videos,” Principal Kim Heinz said. “Of course we put her filmmaking skills to work right away. No matter what idea I threw at her, Mrs. Giacomini came back with a video project that surpassed my expectations.

“What’s more, Mrs. Giacomini began coming up with her own visionary ideas — for her classroom, our school, and eventually our district. She is now known, district-wide and maybe even community-wide, for her video-making skills, and is highly sought out for these fun and creative projects,” Heinz said.

Giacomini admitted, “I’m known as the ‘video girl’ in the district and I’m usually asked to make a few videos for administrators throughout the school year. I made three for our first institute in August.”

Those videos are not part of her classroom’s YouTube channel, though.

Heinz said Parkside’s students and families also know Giacomini as “the teacher who makes the videos.”

“They look forward, each year, to being a part of these videos, and the staff members and other students look forward to seeing them,” Heinz said. “Mrs. Giacomini involves all of her students, and also encourages our staff to be a part of the action.

“Mrs. Giacomini has a gift — a unique ability to bring people together via music, video projects, and a wide array of other creative projects and ideas she shares with her school and district family,” Heinz said. “We are so very fortunate and blessed to have Mrs. Giacomini on our educational team. Her vision, creativity, and loyal heart of gold help bring peace, harmony, laughter, and joy into the lives of our students and staff members each and every day.”

Giacomini’s husband, Brad, helps out with most of the class videos as well.

“I started this in 2011,” she said. “My husband has been making music for about 15 years and I asked him to help me make a song for my class. I thought it would be fun to make a music video with them. Once we started, we had to make one every year.”

While her husband didn’t help with the eclipse video, he writes and records the music for Giacomini’s end-of-the-year videos. The couple will write the lyrics for those videos together.

For the eclipse video, Giacomini said she created the music with a program called GarageBand, and her class wrote most of the song.

“Mrs. Gray and I wrote the chorus, and they (the students) wrote the verses,” she said.

“I am the videographer, the singer and rapper,” Giacomini said about the whole process. “It takes us about a month to complete the song from beginning to end. I usually shoot the video over a day or two, and I edit and publish over two or three days.”

The YouTube videos, which are featured on her Ali-G Featuring Her Third Grade Class channel, typically take 15 to 20 hours of editing.

“I have to make sure they’re perfect,” Giacomini said.

Beginning her seventh year teaching third grade at Parkside, Giacomini has been teaching for 12 years. She is also a self-taught student of the technology she is using to connect with her students with her own special spin.

“I taught myself how to make videos and I often remind my students of this,” she said. “It wasn’t easy and I hit many bumps along the way. No one taught me, so I had to figure it out on my own.”

She also added a message for her students that comes from the heart and is at the root of each video’s success.

“I want them to know that if they have a dream, they should find a way to make it happen,” she said. “And if they work hard and persevere, they can do anything.”

You can watch Ali-G Featuring Her Third Grade Class perform the video, in its totality, on YouTube, along with her other classroom videos.

VIDEO: advnews.link/2fgm2wN