Annual block party returns to downtown Alton

ALTON — The ninth annual Market Street Community Block Party and Alton Memorial Hospital Health Fair in downtown Alton will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Activities will occur between Third, Sixth, Market, and Alby streets and will include free horseback riding, fire engine and smoke house vehicles, face-painting, inflatable bounce houses, arts and crafts, live entertainment, water misters and more. Ice cream and cookies will be provided at First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Fourth and Alby streets. The Salvation Army of Alton at Fifth and Alby will host the Illinois Child Identification Program and indoor activities.

The health fair will take place inside Heneghan Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the corner of Third and Market streets. Alton Memorial Hospital, Southern Illinois Health Care, Lewis and Clark Community College Family Health Center, Southern Illinois University School of Dental, Madison County Health Department, Safari Dental, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and more will have booths. Free eye, dental, and medical screenings for children and adults will be provided.

School-age children can bring canned goods or non-perishable food items for the Crisis Food Center and Salvation Army of Alton and receive a free school backpack, while supplies last.

Sponsors include Alton Memorial Hospital’s parish nurses, Lewis and Clark Community College, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Episcopal Parish of Alton (St. Paul’s and Trinity Chapel), First Presbyterian Church, the Salvation Army of Alton, Body Restoration Spa , Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church - Fun Food Ministry, Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Phillips 66, Liberty Bank and more.

communityblockparty.org

