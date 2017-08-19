Annual breakfast kicks off school year

GODFREY — The 24th annual breakfast marking the start of the new school year for Alton School District took place once again Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

With 900 faculty, staff and administrators in attendance, along with a strong showing of community supporters, Alton High principal Michael Bellm welcomed everyone to the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

The Alton High School ROTC provided the color guard as some of the members of the school’s choir gave a harmonious rendition of the national anthem. Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner recognized those in attendance, including community representatives and breakfast sponsors. Major sponsors were Lewis and Clark Community College and Liberty Bank.

Dr. Ryan Bemis, president of the Alton Education Foundation, shared some numbers with those in attendance.

“Since 2001, the Alton Education Foundation has donated $175,000 back into the schools, with last year at $24,000,” Bemis said.

He followed that statistic with an appeal for membership.

“There is no reason why every person in this room is not a member,” he said. “For as little as $5 a year, you could help so much and make a true difference.”

Marc Lane, also known as Chaplain Marc, talked about his work in the schools. Serving as senior chaplain the Alton Police Department and Madison County Probation Services, he brings an array of law enforcement resources into campuses each year, working closely with faculty and administrators as well as with the district’s two school resource officers.

Alton Education Association President David Schwartz also addressed those in attendance, introducing local officers and representatives after welcoming new district personnel. He noted that contract negotiations have not yet begun with the district as everyone is waiting on the outcome of Illinois Senate Bill 1’s veto override vote, anticipated to take place Aug. 16. He talked about Alton School District’s role as a leader in education, saying, “People look to the Alton School District to know what’s new and what’s working.”

Mark Cappel, Alton district superintendent, rounded out the morning’s lineup of speakers. As he welcomed everyone to a new school year, he said, “This is my favorite day of the year.”

Cappel recognized those who were attending their “last first day of the school year,” noting there were 30 retirees for the 2017-18 school year. He also recognized those who were attending their “first first day of the school year,” with approximately 30 new teachers and 15 teaching assistants joining the district this year.

Cappel also introduced the district’s school resource officers, and noted the students would be arriving onto campuses throughout the district on Thursday, Aug. 17.

“We now look forward to our customers coming back in, our students, coming in tomorrow with their new backpacks and their new outlooks for the year ahead,” Cappel said.

Before wrapping up the morning breakfast, Cappel addressed the impending vote on the Illinois Senate Bill 1 veto override.

“What a mess,” he said. “In my opinion, this is the only fair funding formula ever introduced in this state. We are thankful for the support Senate Bill 1 received from Senator Haine and Representative Beiser, but we need support from both parties. Without passage of Senate Bill 1, our outlook will be as bleak as ever.”

Cappel shared one final reminder at the close of the session.

“Entrusted with their children, each day we make an unspoken promise to all of our parents,” he said. “And it is one we must deliver upon.”

