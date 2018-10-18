Annual chili competition on Oct. 20

The annual Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Mississippi riverfront in the valet parking lot of Argosy Casino, 1 Piasa St., Alton.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids 10 and under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. Tickets will be available at the door, but guests who have advance tickets can bypass the line.

The Chili Cook-Off encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories.

There are 23 teams registered this year; judges will award $100 prizes to winners in four categories: Individuals - Happy Heffer - Erin Heil, Mike Ramsey, Paul Stover, McRoberts Family, Maggi Roy, Aaron Martin; Organizations - U.S. Army Alton Career Center, Friends for Monica Bristow, Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton Fire Department, Trinity's Way, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend; Businesses - WBGZ Radio, Fountains of Godfrey, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Kings of Kulivance, Auto 1, Olive Oil Marketplace, Imperial Manufacturing; and Restaurants - The Old Bakery Beer Company, The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, and Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge.

Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the silver ladle plaque. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, and live retro music will be provided by Soulshine Groove. Beverages and desserts will be available for purchase from Argosy Casino, Germania Brew Haus, Mahalo Shaved Ice and Sugar Mama’s Traditional Treats.

Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. For more details, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.