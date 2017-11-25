Annual smorgasbord dinner returns to Bethalto church

× Expand (From left) Our Lady Queen of Peace Smorgasbord Dinner & Craft Bazaar chairmen Tim Zacha, Dan Smith, Linda Zacha, Martha Smith, Fran Nappier, and Maryjo Flaherty pose with raffle items.

BETHALTO — The first Sunday in December is always an exciting time for the parishioners of Bethalto’s Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. For the last 57 years, the Smorgasbord Dinner & Craft Bazaar has offered fanfare, food, and fun.

Talented parishioners and their families have spent many hours making beautiful items that will be raffled off Sunday, Dec. 3, at the OLQP School gym at 132 Butcher St.

Raffle items include an outdoor wooden nativity silhouette, a fall-themed quilt, a Christmas afghan and matching pillow, and a Christmas door wreath.

Raffle participants can choose which of the four items they want to win by circling the favored item on their raffle ticket. The Smorgasbord and Craft Bazaar will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wanting to participate in the raffle can purchase a ticket the day of the smorgasbord for $1 per chance or $5 for six chances. A cash raffle will feature prizes of $500, $250, $100, and $50. Those tickets are also $1 each.

Parish members are again working together to offer the public a delicious smorgasbord menu consisting of fried chicken, turkey and dressing, pigs-in-the-blanket, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, tossed salad, dessert and beverages. Adult dinners are $12, child dinners (age 5 to 10) are $5 and children younger than 5 eat free. Eat-in or carryouts will be available.

The highlight of the dinner each year is the ethnic pigs-in-the-blanket. While the menu for the smorgasbord has varied slightly in the last 57 years, they are the food item that has remained a constant. These Slovakian stuffed cabbage rolls were first made by the late Viola Fabjance, a longtime parish member who passed on her expertise to other parishioners. The tradition has continued for 57 years.

In addition to the delicious food and handmade raffle items, the adult and youth choirs will perform Christmas songs to entertain diners. A Christmas Bazaar is also available with distinctive Christmas items and homemade sweets.

“The parishioners at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, along with their pastor, Father Tom Liebler, continue to enjoy the annual dinner, finding it is a fun way for everyone to work together to raise money for the parish,” a parish news release states.

