Annual Women’s History Month brunch set for March 4

ALTON — The Eva A. McDonald annual Women’s History Coalition Celebration will be Saturday, March 4, at the Atrium Hotel.

Coffee will start at 8:30 a.m., with brunch and the program beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15; deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For reservations, call (618) 465-8568.

Entertainment will feature Barbara Kay as Clara Barton, brunch music by Gigi Darr and vocalist Dee Dee Clanton.

A book for area schools, “Look Up” by Robert Burleigh, will be given to fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students.

Mary Ann Cain and Brenda Walker McCain will receive Women Who Make a Difference awards.

Brenda Walker McCain

Brenda Walker McCain is the eighth president and chief executive officer of the Madison County Urban League, serving Southern Illinois and the Metro East. A 44-year veteran of the Urban League movement, McCain has served in various administrative positions during her tenure. She has officially represented the Urban League in the community in numerous and varied capacities.

A native of Alton, community service has been an important part of her life for many years. She began working for youth development with the YWCA and Concerned Citizens of Alton/Godfrey during the 1970s. She supports and is a member of many organizations locally and nationally. She served and serves on various committees supporting the cities of Alton, Madison and Venice.

McCain has been actively involved in the Madison County community serving on several committees, boards and professional/civic organizations such as Madison-Bond County Workforce Investment Board, Madison County Self-Sufficiency Committee, Madison County Community Development Advisory Board, Alton School District Task and Ad Hoc Committees, Lincoln Charter School Governance Board, Alton Day Care Center Board, city of Alton Human Relations Committee, Madison County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services Board, the Piasa Habitat for Humanity Board and is a volunteer with East Elementary School literacy initiative Reach Out and Read. She continues to work with important community linkages that develop supportive relationships and encourage the free flow of information and resources to benefit the entire community. She is presently serving her third six-year term on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Board of Trustees. She is the first African-American female elected as a trustee and is holding the office of vice chair.

McCain has received numerous awards and honors from local educational, civic and public service organizations. She has a bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership, Greenville College, Greenville. She is the proud parent of one son, Jared William, a sales analyst with the Unilever Corp. in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Mary Ann Cain

I was born in Staunton on Nov. 13, 1937, to Curt and Mary Beyer. It was a very, very cold day and I have been told that they put me on the oven door to keep me warm. I have been blessed to have had a warm and toasty life ever since.

I attended grade school and high school in Staunton. In my second year of high school, I started to take business classes, as I wanted to work at Shell Oil Co. Like my dad, I worked at the Chevrolet auto dealer as part of my work experience. One day I went to the bank with my mom and was asked why I was working at the auto shop when I could be working at the bank. Mr. Oetiel talked with my teachers and it was arranged for me to work at the bank; my classes were moved to morning and early afternoon. I was able to go to the bank and work around 2 p.m. I was also able to work on Saturday and get paid. My first day at the bank I did not get home until after 6 p.m. and my mom thought they had locked me in the vault; she did not know that my work did not start until after the bank closed at 4 p.m. That was the start of my 50 years in banking. I worked at the First National Bank of Staunton for six years and in 1959 I married and moved to Wood River. I then began working at the First National Bank of Wood River, starting in the bookkeeping department and worked my way up to vice president when I had to retire.

This bank went through four mergers and eight name changes over the years. While at First National of Wood River, I was asked to start a senior program and it was called the Discovery Club. We did all kind of things for the senior customers. When we became Magna Bank and then Union Planters Bank, I continued to work with the senior programs and did that for 20 years. I was able to travel the world with our club members. When we became Regions, the senior program was dropped and my job was eliminated: thus retirement and the start of volunteering.

My first husband and I had divorced and in 1977 I met the love of my life, we married and I gained two stepsons. Jess and I were married 35 years when he passed away. We have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Being with the public for 50 years, I had to be with people, so I volunteer for everything.

I have been a member of the Alton-Wood River Zonta Club for 42 years and have held every office except president and vice president.

I have chaired every committee and have service as District 3 treasurer from October 1991 to January 1993. I was chosen for the Zonta Club Woman of the Year award in 2000. I take pictures and keep the club’s history. I volunteer my time in the name of Zonta at the Caravan Shop, the ringing of the bells, Winter Wonderland, domestic violence walks with the city of Alton, and the domestic violence memorial service at Alton Memorial Hospital. I help keep the Zonta closet at Alton Memorial Hospital stocked for abuse victims.

While working at the Caravan Shop, I also help with the other volunteers and work when needed; sometimes I have to every find the keys (inside joke).

When the Oasis Women’s Center opened in 1978, our Zonta Club helped them clean the building. We painted and put down rugs and we have been helping them ever since. We give fresh start kits to the women who leave the center and help however we can.

While in banking, I served as president of the Illinois Bank Women’s Association for two years. In 2009, I was honored by the YWCA as a Woman of Distinction.

I worked for 9 years with SCORE (Service Core of Retired Executives). We helped people trying to start new businesses. I served as secretary for eight years.

I still volunteer and help with the activities at the Madison County Farm Bureau in Edwardsville with the Prime Timers Group.

I am very active in my church, Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church of Wood River, and serve on five committees. I also help with the church’s senior programs.

I was honored this past fall to help put up a display at the Wood River Museum showing the history of the bank in Wood River; it was from 1908 to 2014.

To sum this up ... as I said, after years of working with people and the general public, I have to volunteer and be with people. I hope I am helping in some way by the things I do. I have been blessed with many friends over the years.

Thank you for this honor.

