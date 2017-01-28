Another chapter in U.S. history begins

Under dreary gray skies in Washington, D.C., a sea with seemingly unending borders made up of people ready to witness another page turn in U.S. history books gathered Friday, Jan. 20, to witness Donald J. Trump being sworn in as our country’s 45th president.

Nearly every living former president was on hand to watch as President Trump placed his hand on Bibles once used by Abraham Lincoln, and his own family’s as well, as Trump made his pledge to “preserve, protect and defend.”

Also on hand were a good many citizens with roots from back here in the Midwest.

Bethalto residents Lisa Rogers escorted her daughter and friend Crystal Courtoise’s son, both Civic Memorial High School seniors, to Washington to witness the inauguration. Lisa’s daughter Cassidy and Crystal’s son Griffen, both 17, had first put the wheels in motion that led to their attendance at this most memorable occasion.

Cassidy and Griffen approached Lisa and asked her to contact U.S. Rep. John Shimkus’ office to request inauguration tickets. Cassidy had met him in 2009 in the nation’s capital. Cassidy and Griffen had both spoken to Shimkus this past summer when they worked on Mike Babcock’s campaign for state office. Lisa called Shimkus’ office and was referred to U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s Washington office. After completing a thorough background check on both moms and teens, Lisa finally received an email telling her where and when to pick up their tickets for the inauguration ceremony.

Because the notification had come at a later time, the Rogers and Courtoise could not fly out to D.C. or secure hotel accommodations nearby, so they made the 12-hour drive overnight on Tuesday and arrived on Wednesday morning in Virginia, where they would stay for their visit.

Not only were they there to witness the inauguration on Friday, they also visited the national monuments on Wednesday, including the Washington Monument, the Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Changing of the Guard.

Lisa said these visits were particularly poignant given that Griffen will enter the Army on May 30. On Thursday morning, the group took the Metro into D.C., toured the National Mall and visited the Holocaust Museum. That night, they attended the concert at Lincoln Memorial featuring Lee Greenwood, Three Doors Down and Toby Keith, as well as several military musical ensembles and bands.

“Attending a presidential inauguration is a once-in-a-lifetime historical event,” Cassidy said. “I’ve never seen a president in person. I thought it would be an awesome experience.”

After the musical performances ended, Trump made an appearance and addressed the crowd.

“He gave a very positive, exciting speech about the future of our country,” Lisa said. “When a member of the crowd yelled out in the middle of his speech, ‘I love you, Donald!’ he stopped speaking, turned to that stranger and said, ‘And I love you. I really do.’ A very touching moment. Then he and his family stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as a beautiful fireworks display was shot off.”

Lisa, Cassidy and Griffen were up at 4 a.m. Friday morning to make it to the Capitol on time. Arriving at the grounds for the inauguration ceremony three hours before it was set to begin, they were positioned about 75 yards from the Capitol building.

“It was very difficult to see around the trees and the screens for TV cameras,” Lisa said. “It was so amazing to be in the same space as all living past presidents with the exception of George (H.W.) Bush because he was in the hospital.”

“On Inauguration Day, everyone on the train was wearing Trump hats and shirts,” Griffen said, adding “a woman got on the train and said, ‘I’m literally on the Trump train!’”

Another aspect of the experience that Lisa shared: “One thing that was also amazing was all of the people who lived and worked in D.C. that were so willing to share information about D.C. There were thousands of National Guardsmen, FBI and Secret Service in attendance. We were not allowed to take much in, including umbrellas, so most had rain ponchos. It only sprinkled but was still pretty chilly.”

Cassidy also noted that crowds were huge and security was tight. Despite the crowds, she didn’t witness too many protesters.

“They kept the protesters toward Pennsylvania Avenue,” she said. “We didn’t see that many protesters, especially not on Inauguration Day. The few that we did see were very peaceful.”

Security was tight at the train stations and the inauguration, and the National Guard was stationed throughout the city.

“I’ve never seen so much security in my life,” Cassidy added. “It was surreal to see so many members of the National Guard at once. It was a strange feeling.”

Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Meske was part of a select group of military personnel chosen to preside along the parade route. He explained that the group marched out to salute departing President and Commander-in-Chief Barack Obama as he left the White House with his family.

After spending a couple of hours in their staging area at the Department of Commerce, the group marched back out and stood in line formation along the parade route to salute incoming President and new Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump as well as incoming Vice President Mike Pence as they went by in their motorcades to the site of the swearing-in ceremony. Meske noted Pence was positioned at the end of the parade.

“Honestly it was an experience of a lifetime,” Meske, 24, said. “I get to look back and say I was a part of that history. When President Trump passed me, he was in his vehicle. It was crazy on how much security he had around him. The crowd around us, mostly Trump supporters, chanted ‘USA’ when he went by. As we were marching down Pennsylvania Avenue after everything was done, the crowd cheered us on with chants of ‘USA’ again as they thanked us for our service.”

A resident of St. Louis and formerly of Bunker Hill, Meske is stationed in Quantico, Va., where he resides with his wife, Melissa, and their four daughters. Meske’s father and stepmother, Kevin and Melissa Meske, reside in Jerseyville; his mother, Joy Murphy, lives in St. Louis.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and his wife, Linda, attended the presidential inauguration event as well. At first, McCormick wasn’t sure he wanted to go, but in the end he says he is sure glad they did.

“Life is memories, and this is one heck of a memory,” he said.

For he and his wife, this was also the way they marked her birthday Jan. 19. McCormick doesn’t know how he’ll ever top this year’s memory-making for his wife’s birthday in the years ahead.

“If someone had said to me 20 years ago, or even 40 years ago, that I’d be at a presidential inauguration, I would have said ‘you’re nuts,’” McCormick said.

The McCormicks were also impacted by the ceremony’s aftermath, taken in from their seats at Bobby Van’s Steakhouse. There they were seated for two hours while enjoying lunch and viewing the parade as it went by. The McCormicks’ dining seats were in the front section of the restaurant; windows in the back section had been broken out by protesters earlier that morning.

It wasn’t long after the parade had passed that a lull of police in full riot gear would come down the street near 12th and K, shields up, followed by an eventual boom off in the near-distance as dispersing grenades were launched off at the crowds of protesters.

“I respect the rights to demonstrate and to protest, but the violence is wrong — and uncalled for,” McCormick said.

Witnessing the inauguration itself from the orange section of the viewing area on the west front of the Capitol, the McCormicks were indeed affected by what all they saw.

“Like the incoming president or not, we have to hope for the best,” McCormick said after hearing Trump’s inauguration speech. “If he can do what he says he wants to do, the United States will indeed be in better shape.”

