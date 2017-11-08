WOOD RIVER — It’s finally official.

The new Wood River police station had its groundbreaking Nov. 1 at the intersection of Sixth and Main streets.

“It’s been a long process,” Police Chief Otis Steward said. “It’s another milestone for us.”

Steward said construction officially started two weeks prior to that, but the groundbreaking was held off for British Petroleum, which had been assisting in Houston with cleanup from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The chief said hopefully the police department will be in the building, weather permitting, in December 2018. Among those in attendance for the groundbreaking were Chris Greco, portfolio manager for remediation management at BP; and Augie Wuellner, RiverBend Growth Association Board of Directors chairman.

The station has been in the works since 2014 after BP donated $7.8 million and about 7 acres of land along Illinois 143 to build a new police station as part of a property donation and redevelopment agreement, which the City Council voted to support.

Construction has not been without a couple of hiccups along the way. This past February, the city waited on the Environmental Protection Agency to clear the land for contamination before it could be officially transferred from BP to the city.

After that was cleared, the city rejected bids from nine contractors in July because the proposals to construct the station came in too high.

City officials said the construction of the station, which will be 21,000 square feet and cost $6,828,398, has been a long time coming.

The current police station and the jail, which takes up about 2,500 square feet, are housed in City Hall.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter