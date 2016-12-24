Anything but trivial

× Expand (Left) Jackson Bruegger, 10, is dealing with a rare spinal disorder and needs quick treatment. (Right) Jackson is pictured at age 1. His mother says his back didn’t show curvature at 10 months, when first diagnosed, but did 2 months later.

ALTON — At approximately eight months of age, Jackson Bruegger’s parents noticed he was tucking his leg underneath and scooting, which was unlike what they had experienced with their other four children as they learned to crawl.

“Having four kids older than Jack, we learned that kids develop in their own way, in their own time,” his mother, Sandi Bruegger, said. “We just chalked it up to something quirky, that he decided that was the way he was going to crawl.”

But when a friend mentioned something didn’t seem quite right, Jackson’s parents decided to make an appointment with their pediatrician.

“Honestly, we thought we would prove her wrong by going to the pediatrician,” Sandi said. “Dr. Wessling turned to my husband, John, and said, ‘Your son has a significant torsional deformity of the spine. You need to take him to (St. Louis) Children’s (Hospital).’

“That sort of began this massive spiral that became the next nine years of his life.”

The Knights of Columbus will hold the Let’s Keep it Straight! trivia night Friday, Jan. 13, at the organization’s hall, 405 E. Fourth St., to raise funds for the medical expenses for the now 10-year-old boy, still dealing with a rare spinal disorder and in need of quick treatment.

Progressive infantile scoliosis, which Jackson was ultimately diagnosed with, worsens rapidly as the child grows. Unlike adolescent scoliosis, with progressive infantile scoliosis the spine isn’t just curved, but also coils in on itself.

At the time of Jackson’s diagnosis, the standard treatment involved multiple surgical procedures, bolting titanium rods to both sides of the spine, followed by the adjustment and lengthening of the rods periodically (usually every six months).

“We thought, ‘They want to do this every six months to our tiny baby?’” Sandi said. “There’s got to be something better.”

She began scouring the internet for whatever information on alternatives she could find, eventually locating the Infantile Scoliosis Outreach Program and making contact with founder Heather Hyatt-Montoya.

Hyatt-Montoya, also the parent of a child with progressive infantile scoliosis, had been working to bring Dr. Min H. Mehta, a United Kingdom physician with a non-surgical option, to the United States to train physicians her method for the treatment of the disorder.

“When Jack was diagnosed, within three weeks of his MRI, we found out that Heather had arranged for Dr. Mehta to come to Chicago,” Sandi said.

The innovative treatment turned out to be a serial casting system, in which patients are suspended on a frame as the physician manually pushes the spine back into place, after which a plaster cast is applied. This is repeated every six weeks to three months during treatment.

Mehta, and later Dr. Khoury of Birmingham, Ala., were able to decrease Jackson’s curve from 70 degrees to 22 degrees. Once the cast was cut off, however, and his spine became load-bearing, Jackson’s curve hasn’t corrected below 45 degrees.

“45 degrees versus 70 degrees is a huge difference,” Sandi said. “By this time, he was about three years old, and we had bought him at least two years along without surgical intervention.”

Keith Smith, an orthotist from St. Louis, supplied a Providence brace for Jackson, which is worn at night. He has continued making the brace for the boy, and recommends this brace to his patients because of Jackson’s progress.

“When you hear that, it just makes it all worthwhile,” Sandi said. “All of the years of frustration and advocating and fighting insurance, traveling all over the United States … it just makes it worthwhile to know somebody else doesn’t have to battle this to get the treatment they need.”

But now the little boy faces a new challenge — his growth has necessitated spinal fusion surgery, which could result in chronic pain, arthritis or even paralysis.

A friend directed the family to the ScoliSMART clinic, of which there are only a few in the United States, staffed by experienced chiropractors trained in the CLEAR method. The CLEAR Scoliosis Institute, through which the chiropractors receive their training, was founded in 2000 by Dr. Dennis Waggon, who has more than 40 years of experience treating spinal disorders.

Rather than braces or surgery, the clinics focus more on muscle retraining, physical therapy, balance training and nutrition. After seeing results for patients at the clinics, Jackson’s mother is convinced of the treatment’s validity.

“They’re seeing 10 degrees, 15 degrees, 20 degrees corrections, and it makes sense because it’s teaching their bodies how to correct themselves,” she said.

With Jackson’s spinal curve at 46 degrees, the Brueggers say it’s essential to start treatments with the clinics immediately to prevent a 50-degree curve, which would most likely make surgery unavoidable. Unfortunately, the newness of the treatment means the family’s insurance will not cover the process, which could take three years at a cost of approximately $17,000.

“Sometimes new therapy hasn’t had a chance to be vetted yet,” Sandi said. “In the meantime, though, Jackson is getting older and closer to fusion surgery. Are we going to wait until they figure out whether or not they want to offer the treatments, or do we give it a shot, like we did with casting 10 years ago? What do we have to lose?”

For his mother, telling Jackson’s story is important, beyond just raising funds for treatment.

“I want the word to get out that this condition exists, that there are kids fighting with it all over the world, and that there are great resources out there,” she said. “People just need to know where to look.”

And the future of one little boy hangs in the balance, although he does not let his circumstances bring him down. In addition to the interests and growing pains of any other 10-year-old boy (including swimming and video games), Jackson enjoys speed cubing — competing to solve Rubik’s Cube in a short period of time.

Jackson has achieved the feat in eight seconds.

“He’s just a typical kid,” Sandi said. “He’s a lot of fun.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the trivia night; trivia will begin at 7 p.m. Questions will have a pop culture theme. Cost to attend is $20 per person or $150 for a team of 8. Registration is available at sandibrueggerdesign.com/jack or by calling (618) 558-5328. You also can help by visiting the YouCaring page at youcaring.com/jacksonbruegger-680379.

sandibrueggerdesign.com/jack

youcaring.com/jacksonbruegger-680379