APD has watchful eye out with graffiti on the rise

ALTON — Patrol officers throughout Alton have their eyes and ears wide open as incidents of graffiti seem to be on the rise.

Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons noted this at a meeting hosted by Alton Main Street on Feb. 7 at Jacoby Arts Center. Simmons later confirmed this concern in a follow-up conversation with Advantage News.

“As far as the graffiti, most appears youth-related,” Simmons said. “A jersey barrier in front of McDonald’s on Ridge Street and a few telephone poles were tagged within the last two months. Also, the former Grand Theater was tagged several months ago, but the owner has since painted over the graffiti.”

While serious vandalism incidents reported at places such as the Alton National Cemetery are cause enough for concern, Simmons said the rise in graffiti incidents are also worth maintaining a watchful eye.

Local business owners, as well as community residents, are asked to report any suspicious activities to the Alton Police Department, such as the congregating of people in areas known to have graffiti or seeing people after dark near isolated spots and remote locations, including down by the riverfront and the Clark Bridge.

“If you see anyone out down there after dark, please call,” Simmons said.

