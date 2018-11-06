APD personnel disregarding the razors this month

mustache

For the sixth year, the Alton Police Department will participate in No Shave November for charity.

Every officer donates money to be allowed to grow a beard during November. Dispatchers, jailers, and records personnel also are donating money. The women donating can dress down on Fridays during the months. A few officers have doubled their donation so that they can continue growing a beard during December.

Donations have been used in the past for “summons of joy” — instead of issuing traffic-related equipment violation citations, officers provide a gift card to the driver from Target, Schnucks or Aldi to assist families during the holidays. Donations also included money to the local food pantry, the Salvation Army and free gas at a local service station.

“This is yet another example of your police department, working within the community to create and promote positive interaction with the public we serve,” Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

A decision has yet to be made on what to spend the money on.

In other news, the Alton Police Department on Tuesday morning presented $845 to the Oasis Women’s Shelter from the fifth annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter