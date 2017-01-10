Applications available for Edwardsville Township scholarships

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced applications are available for the 2017 Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship.

Each year since 1989, the program has awarded funds to graduating high school seniors to continue their education at Illinois colleges and universities. The Township Officials of Illinois will award seven $1,500 scholarships in 2017.

“With the costs of higher education continually increasing, I am pleased to share this opportunity and hope one of the winners selected comes from Edwardsville Township,” Miles said.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be a graduating Illinois high school senior with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Illinois and must plan to attend a university or college in Illinois; must have a history of extracurricular activities that demonstrates a willingness to accept leadership responsibilities or commitment to civic responsibility, social consciousness and a willingness to serve the community; must submit a 500-word essay on The Role of Township Government in Today’s Society and in the Future that will include information gained from an interview with a township official; must submit two letters of recommendation from teachers, counselors, local officials or business people; must submit an official high school transcript; and must submit a cover letter and completed application form.

Applications are available at edwardsvilletownship.com or at the township office, 300 W. Park, Edwardsville. Completed applications must be postmarked no later than March 1 and sent to Township Officials of Illinois, Attn: Scholarship Committee, 3217 Northfield Drive, Springfield, IL 62702. Any questions regarding the scholarship can be directed to the Township Officials of Illinois at (217) 744-2212.

Learn more about the township online or by calling the township office at (618) 656-0292.

edwardsvilletownship.com