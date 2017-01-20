Applications available for SWIC math and science scholarships

Students can earn a full scholarship to study science, technology, engineering or mathematics through the Southwestern Illinois College STEM Scholar Program.

Applications are being accepted until March 1 for fall 2017 scholarship awards that cover full tuition and fees, and provide money for living and transportation expenses.

Twelve to 14 new scholarships will be awarded each year to students who qualify for financial aid, are studying a STEM subject and are planning to transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“Our program will provide access to STEM education for people who often don’t have such access — people who are minorities, low-income or first-generation college students,” earth science professor Joy Branlund said. “We will help them learn the culture of STEM and support their academic goals.”

SWIC received a National Science Foundation S-STEM grant of more than $600,000 to develop the program.

STEM scholars will be paired with faculty mentors, participate in study groups, take part in off-campus activities, such as college visits, and enroll in special topics courses.

The SWIC Math and Sciences Division has 36 full-time faculty members and offers classes in a variety of disciplines including math, biology, chemistry, earth science, computer science, engineering and physics.

For details or to download an application, visit swic.edu/STEM. For questions, contact Branlund at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7451, or STEMScholars@swic.edu.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter