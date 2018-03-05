Applications sought for Small Business Revolution funding

ALTON — Small businesses within Alton’s city limits have until midnight Tuesday, March 6, to submit applications to receive a portion of a $500,000 redevelopment grant from the Small Business Revolution – Main Street program offered by Deluxe Corporation.

Contractors, plumbers, landscapers, physicians, dentists, veterinarians and other service industry small businesses are also encouraged to apply, according to Deluxe officials.

Alton will be the featured community in the Small Business Revolution – Main Street Season Three series, which airs on Hulu and YouTube. The series focuses on officials from Deluxe working with six small businesses to help revitalize the community.

Small businesses throughout Alton are encouraged to fill out the online application at CityofAltonIL.com. If businesses need help with the application, contact the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

“We are always looking for new types of businesses to apply for the Small Business Revolution – Main Street opportunities,” said Cameron Potts, vice president of public relations for Deluxe Corporation. “We want to encourage all small businesses to apply, including contractors, landscapers, plumbers, small local doctors, dentists and veterinarians. Sometimes people see the show and think we only feature restaurants and retail. We want to encourage all to apply.”

Applicants will be narrowed down from the initial pool to selected businesses that will be interviewed in the coming weeks. Six businesses in Alton will be selected to be featured on the series. That announcement is expected during the week of March 20.

Alton was among thousands of communities across the United States nominated for the project, now in its third year. Alton made the cut in December, when the Top 20 communities were named, and again in January, when the Top 10 towns were announced. The five finalists were announced Feb. 13 and were subject to a national vote to determine the winner. Voting ended Feb. 20 and Alton was named the winner Feb. 27.

Deluxe Corporation created the Small Business Revolution in 2015 to shine a spotlight on the small businesses across the country. Previous winners include Wabash, Ind., and Bristol Borough, Pa.

