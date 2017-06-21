Appointments again stir controversy on County Board

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he will seek a legal opinion from the Illinois attorney general after the board amended a resolution and appointed Chief County Assessment Officer Joseph Dauderman to a 4-year term.

The original resolution would have appointed Dauderman as acting chief assessment officer for 60 days, retroactively to the board’s May 17 meeting. Prenzler said he planned to bring a permanent appointment for the position to the board at its July 19 meeting. The 60-day appointment was required because Dauderman’s term has expired; he originally was appointed for 4 years in 2013.

Granite City Democrat Kristen Novacich made a motion to amend the resolution to appoint Dauderman for another 4 years. She and other Democrats said the move was another attempt by Prenzler to replace holdovers from the previous administration.

“It’s not about what kind of job Mr. Dauderman has done; it’s about having someone else in that position,” Novacich said. “It’s really a shame to mess with people’s lives and livelihoods just because you can ... Mr. Chairman, I’m sorry: I think that’s wrong.”

Godfrey Republican Mike Walters reiterated a position he’s taken during previous appointment controversies — that Prenzler has the right to install his own leadership team.

“I don’t remember any of these conversations under the prior administration,” Walters said. “This is just getting really old.

“I think it’s time to move forward with Mr. Prenzler’s agenda … it’s time to stop playing politics,” he said.

After the board, with 3 members absent, voted 16-10 to approve Novacich’s motion to amend the resolution, then 20-6 to appoint Dauderman for 4 years, Prenzler said he would seek an opinion from the Illinois attorney general on the validity of the board’s actions.

“We will certainly look at this from a legal standpoint,” he said.

Another appointment spurring dissent was replacing Highland Police Chief Terry Bell on the Emergency Telephone System Board with Scott Prange of St. Jacob. Trenton Republican Judy Kuhn said the move would detract from input from eastern Madison County’s most populous area. Highland Republican Philip Chapman also voiced support for Bell.

“He’s a man of great integrity,” Chapman said. “He’s an excellent public servant.”

Prenzler responded that the 911 board needs changes because of its slow response to a state mandate to reduce by half the county’s 911 dispatching centers. The county received a waiver from the state to submit its plan later than the originally required date. The 911 board on June 16 approved the consolidation plan, which is required to be submitted to the state by Aug. 1 and implemented within a year.

Prenzler said he shares police chiefs’ frustration with the board’s handling of the consolidation issue.

“I believe they were also frustrated with the slowness of the current board in getting that accomplished,” he said.

The board voted 14-12 to approve Prange’s appointment.

In the meeting’s least controversial appointment, the board voted 24-2 to appoint Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire to the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission to replace Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer, who resigned from the commission.

