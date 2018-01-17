Aquatic Center’s future appears sunk

Photo by Andrew Richards Photo by Andrew Richards Photo by Andrew Richards

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Aquatic Center will not open for the 2018 season and is slated to keep its doors closed permanently.

The City Council decided to close the pool in a special work session Jan. 12.

City officials cited a laundry list of repairs needed to open the pool, including the pump room’s electrical panels and the slide filtration system. Officials said the pump room has had a buildup of chlorine over the years, which has caused rusting in valves.

“The council understands how important the pool is to the quality of life of the Wood River residents,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “It was going to be too much money to get the pool up and running to open, so much it would have exceeded its value to the city.”

City Manager Jim Schneider said the pool’s outward appearance was not bad but to get the pool up to standards where the city felt it would be comfortable for the center to be used safely by citizens for one year, more than $100,000 would have needed to be spent.

“It’s outlived its life expectancy,” Schneider said.

The $4 million complex at 670 Whitelaw Ave. opened in the mid-80s, and according to the city’s website, draws approximately 40,000 visitors annually.

Schneider said the city has no future plans regarding building a new pool, but is “looking at all options.”

The City Council plans to “discuss what we’re going to do next,” he said.

“For the past 17 years that I’ve been involved, the City Council has grappled with this issue of the health of the pool,” Maguire said. “This is not something the council wanted to do, but we have to do what is best for the citizens.”

A GoFundMe campaign was also reportedly started by a local citizen to help raise funds for the Aquatic Center, but according to city officials this was not city-affiliated.

At the Jan. 16 board meeting, a citizen addressed the board about the closing of the pool.

“I’d like to first commend the City Council for making the right decision to close the Aquatic Center based on practical reasons instead of keeping it open for popular ones,” said Jesse Daniels, a former manager of the Aquatic Center and resident of Wood River. “The pool has long outlived its purpose and began to be a liability. Thank you for recognizing that and having the foresight to act on it instead of ignoring it.”

Daniels went on to highlight a need for a future recreational facility with such amenities as an indoor pool.

“The city of Wood River has the opportunity now to be an example to other communities and be proactive in what it can offer future residents,” he said.

