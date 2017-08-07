Archaeologist to give eclipse lecture Aug. 13

× Expand By Damien Deltenre (own work), via Wikimedia Commons A March 20, 2015, total solar eclipse.

COLLINSVILLE — Russell Weisman will present a lecture on solar eclipses and how they related to the Mississippian culture and Cahokia Mounds at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in the Interpretive Center auditorium.

The presentation, “In the Shadow of the Moon: Solar Eclipses in the Cahokian Sky — AD 800-1300,” is free and open to the public.

Weisman, an archaeologist with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has been studying eclipse phenomena and how they affected native peoples historically, and how they may be represented in the artwork and iconography of prehistoric Indians. He will review similar eclipse events visible in this area in the past and how they may have been represented in designs on pottery and other artifacts, as well as rock art in the region.

There are no special events planned for the eclipse at Cahokia Mounds, but the public is welcome to visit for personal observation. Cahokia Mounds is just outside the path of full totality, but the eclipse there will be over 99 percent total. The gift shop has a limited supply of free eclipse observation glasses.

For information, call (618) 346-5160.

cahokiamounds.org

