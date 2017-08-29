Area business to take relief items to Texas

× Expand A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her home during flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

AdvantaClean of Madison County is headed to Texas to help with disaster relief after Hurricane Harvey.

They are taking relief items with them to give to the residents who have been displaced from their homes by flooding. Contact Donna Green at (618) 616-7638 if you would like to help by donating some of the following items:

Cases of bottled water, Powerade, Gatorade

Non-perishable dry goods, snack foods and canned goods

Soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, etc.

Paper towels, Kleenex, toilet paper, etc.

Flash lights and batteries

New pillows, sheets, towels, and air mattresses

Tarps, duct tape, plastic storage bins

Items can be delivered today (Aug. 29) to 518 Western Ave., Collinsville.

