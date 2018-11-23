Former autoworker’s book tells the Corvette story

× Expand Granite City resident Mike Dixon and his 1972 Chevy Corvette, outside the location of what was once the home to the Corvette assembly plant in St. Louis. Corvette began production 65 years ago, in 1953.

Dixon

St. Louis was the home of the Corvette almost from day one. The first 300 or so test models were made in Flint, Mich., by workers who would eagerly follow it to its new St. Louis home when its plant was finished.

This year marks the 65th anniversary since the first Corvette rolled off the assembly line and onto the road, giving a new definition to the sporty, quintessential way of “cool.” And many car enthusiasts would agree: the Chevy Corvette is one of the most beautiful and sexy cars America has ever made.

Among them is Granite City resident Mike Dixon, who worked at the St. Louis plant from October 1969 until he took the first buyout plan General Motors offered him in 1987 as the move to Kentucky got underway. He was offered the opportunity to move to the new plant but opted to stay at home in the Metro East.

“The years when the plant was in St. Louis — that was a great time for the automotive workers, for the UAW. St. Louis really lost a sweetheart when the plant left. It was more than a place to work,” Dixon said. “It was a way of life.”

He realized the St. Louis Corvette needed its story written. He decided to tell the story himself, from a viewpoint only someone like him could .

“The Factory of Dreams” is Dixon’s resulting book. Published in October 2018, it is now available through Amazon, or readers can contact Dixon directly at (618) 401-5977 for a copy.

“Anyone who loves cars is going to love this book,” Dixon said. “And of course, Corvette lovers worldwide, along with those who are specifically St. Louis car enthusiasts.

“There are really two stories told in the book. One is about the car, but the other is a peek into the life of an auto worker in the 1950s and ‘60s, when the industry was at its peak for its workers. It shares an engineering triumph, by St. Louis and automotive engineers. It’s about the startup of the plant. But it’s also about the history of the cars and the men who built them.”

From the 1954s, the circa 1957 to ‘65 Fuelies, the ‘63 split-window Stingrays, the ‘78 pace cars and race cars — they were all assembled at the St. Louis plant back then.

“Corvette is iconic of an era that is gone now. Many of those who worked there are aging baby boomers now. It was at the height of the union days. St. Louis was once known for the Cardinals, the brewery and the Corvette. These days, most people don’t even know that the Corvette was first made in St. Louis,” Dixon said.

In August 1981, the assembly line at the St. Louis Corvette plant stopped, the plant closed its doors and production moved south to Bowling Green, Ky. But for 27 years, the Corvette defined a way of life for its nearly 14,000 St. Louis area workers, including Dixon.

As for his Corvette love, Dixon now enjoys it from an owner’s perspective. He has five that he owns and shows, including a 1972 red convertible that is particularly special to him.

“I did a VIN search, determining when and where it was built. From that, I know it is one that I dropped the body on. And it only took me 40 years to own it,” Dixon said, laughing.

