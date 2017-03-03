Area students to be honored at Madison County Urban League dinner

GODFREY — The Madison County Urban League will host its 40th annual Educate! Empower! Thrive! dinner at Lewis and Clark Community College on Thursday, March 30.

Twelve area students will be recognized with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.

“The education and empowerment of people throughout the world cannot fail to result in a more caring, tolerant, just and peaceful life for all,” said Brenda Walker McCain, the organization’s president and CEO.

Awards recipients include:

Sydney Shansey of Alton High School

Macie Miller of Alton Middle School

Samantha Smith (Sam) of Civic Memorial High School

Mehak Baig of Edwardsville High School

Jane Gockel of Liberty Middle School

Andrew Mills of Lincoln Middle School

Rayneice Barbee of Madison High School

Ketoura Ngwa of Marquette Catholic High School

Ennis Bolden of Roxana High School

Ethan Bazzell of Roxana Junior High School

Isabella Garrett of Trimpe Middle School

Kelbi Cox of Venice Elementary School

The Community Service Award and Chairman’s Award will also be awarded during the celebration. Community Service honorees include James Gray and Alice Martin (posthumously) in recognition of excellence in the area of volunteer work that promotes the mission of the Madison County Urban League. A special Posthumous Chairman’s Award will recognize Leonard E. Hawthorne for his dedicated service and contributions to the league.

Entertainment featured this year will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. For information or to purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.

