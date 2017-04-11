Argosy computer gift boosts youth program

ALTON — The Youth Engagement Program received a generous gift —the first in a series of personal computers from Argosy Casino — at the program’s regular meeting April 7 at Today’s Place.

“When I shared with our leadership team at Argosy about the YEP program and made them aware of the need for some computer labs to better help students study, prepare for jobs, and just remain engaged in the community, our team felt that this was a project we could help with,” said Jeff Warr, director of security for Argosy and an Advisory Board member for the youth program. “We were in the process of repurposing some of our equipment and the PCs became available.”

“This most generous gift from Argosy is one more key piece in making our three YEP locations (Today’s Place, YWCA and Alton Salvation Army) ‘techno-friendly’ for today’s young people,” Today’s Place owner and fellow advisory member Ben Golley said. “Now, in addition to three great safe places to hang out, our students can get online, prepare for classes, research employment opportunities, fine-tune resumés, and have access to a computer if they don’t have one available to them at home.”

YEP youth member Marissa Whiteside said the youth leadership team is excited about getting the computers.

“Before YEP, Alton area students may have questioned whether the community was really concerned about young people’s opinions and feelings, but I can tell you for a fact through my experience (working on improv night, poetry slams, the high school mayors forum, and now the computers), Alton cares, and our adult advisers absolutely care.”

While the first computer donation and installation were at Today’s Place, the YWCA and Salvation Army will be setting up their computer labs in the weeks to come.

“While these students are not Argosy customers, helping them grow and become strong community leaders is an important part of our mission as a committed member of the Alton area’s business community,” Warr said. “It is Argosy’s hope that as additional computers are ready to be upgraded, that we will be in a position to add a second computer to each lab.”

Dorothy Hummel, YWCA director and fellow YEP advisory member, said the YWCA has enjoyed its relationship with the students and has been impressed by their leadership, especially at the most recent mayors forum.

“Argosy’s generous gift is going to allow us to have another tool that we can use to continue to attract students into our facility,” Hummel said. “Empowering young ladies through access to computers and technology is certainly part of our mission and branding.”

“We can’t thank Jeff and the Argosy team enough for helping us up our game,” said Greg Gelzinnis, Salvation Army community outreach director and YEP organizer. “Letting our students know how important they are to us and helping equip them for the challenges they will be facing as they become adults is key to positioning Alton as a place that they will want to come back after college and live and raise their families.”

The program is open to area high school students and the leadership team meets twice per month. For information, call Gelzinnis at the Salvation Army at (618) 465-7764 or by cell at (618) 550-9291.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter