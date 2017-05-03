Argosy stays open in Alton

ALTON – Argosy Casino Alton resumed operations on Tuesday evening.

Customers are asked to utilize the Henry street parking lot and be shuttled to and from the casino.

High river levels near the casino parking lot caused Argosy to cease operations early Tuesday morning out of concern for guest and employee safety.

“Our guest and employee safety is our number one concern,” Vice President and General Manager Joelle Shearin said. “We are now confident we can resume providing a safe and entertaining experience for our guests. We will continue to monitor the local conditions to ensure the safety of everyone traveling in the area."

Because of minor flooding, a temporary road has been constructed to allow shuttle-only service to the casino. Shuttles will be running during all casino hours of operation.

