Argosy to sell winning Scratch Cards in cancer benefit

The cards will be available while supplies last for a minimum donation of $5 to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. All of the cards will have Free SlotPlay prizes between $5 and $1,000.
“Cancer impacts everyone, and this is a great opportunity for guests to come in and make a donation to an organization that is helping save lives,” Vice President and General Manager Joelle Shearin said. “One- hundred percent of the donation will go to Relay for Life and 100 percent of the scratch cards are winners. This is truly a win-win.”
Argosy will also host other events and fundraisers in upcoming months for organizations such as Dream Home Charities, YWCA, and local food pantries.
