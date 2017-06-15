Arizona man dies in four-vehicle crash

An Arizona man died in a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Illinois 4 at Ellis Road in Madison County, police said.

An Illinois State Police District 11 press release states Ryan J. Krider, 23, of Chillicothe, Ill., was driving a 2002 Ford truck with a boat on a trailer south at the U.S. 40 overpass at approximately 7:32 a.m. when traffic slowed down and he struck the back of a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Neil E. Vollmar, 46, of Edwardsville. Krider’s vehicle went into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 1949 Plymouth sedan driven by Pasqual L. Rodolpho, 57, of Waddell, Ariz. A northbound 2013 tanker truck driven by Allan S. Gieseking, 48, of Highland, struck Krider’s truck from behind.

Rodolpho was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers were not injured.

The crash closed Illinois 4 for approximately six hours.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

