Arkansas man dies of injuries from motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver died in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 55 near the Illinois 111 intersection, north of Fairmont City, police said Thursday.

Illinois State Police District 11 spokesperson Calvin Dye said the motorcycle driver, 52, an unidentified resident of Tinchor, Ark., was driving a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle southbound at milepost 6 when traffic abruptly stopped. The driver swerved and hit a passenger car from behind, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle. An ARCH helicopter airlifted the victim to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he died later Wednesday.

The victim was wearing a helmet.

Illinois State Police officers are investigating the crash.

