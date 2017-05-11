Art with heart

The halls of Granite City High School once again came alive April 27 with the works of aspiring artists and performers.

The Fine and Performing Arts festival is an annual event that showcases senior art exhibits, musical and vocal performances, and more.

“We are all about educating students and we work hard to enhance their learning experiences by offering a wide variety of elective courses,” Granite City High School Fine Arts Chair John Manoogian said. “At our high school, the arts continue to be valued because all students like to express themselves, and art education courses offer students many opportunities to express their creativity.”

Although this event has been around for several years, prior to putting together the festival, the art department annually sponsored an art show that highlighted senior art students’ work. One year, the fine and performing arts faculty met to talk about the possibility of enlarging the art show by including numerous other disciplines under the umbrella, including theater, music and languages. It was unanimously decided to create a festival that would highlight every aspect of the arts.

“The result has been amazing,” Manoogian said. “Each April, we regularly welcome over 1,200 residents throughout the community into our high school, where they are exposed to student artwork, face-painting, children’s puppet theater, foreign language music, vocal selections and dancing. The evening culminates in a spring band concert in the Performing Arts Center.”

Art teacher Kathy Grippi said the festival has taken on different faces over the years.

“Whenever I was in high school, they used to have Acres of Art,” she said. “The artwork would be displayed in long rows on the gym floor. This event has definitely evolved.”

Upon entering the main hallway, spectators were greeted by senior art exhibits. These seniors majored in art all four years of high school and the work being showcased is what they consider to be their best projects.

Senior Brandy Biggs felt a sense of pride in her display.

“This is amazing,” she said. “People can finally see not only my work, but the work of many other students. This is our senior year, so we’re going to go big. It’s pretty cool.”

In addition to the senior exhibits, work by underclassmen was displayed in the Atrium, the main Art Hallway and Art Teacher Patricia Kopsky’s classroom. The space was the site for numerous vocal and spoken word performances, including talent show winners Kai Hale and Gavin Colp’s rendition of “More Than Words — A Mashup.” Band students performed in several locations, and at the end of the main hall, a wall was filled with posters of different languages. Spanish teacher Janet Williams said these posters represent either a student or their parents from that country.

“The only way this event can be successful is through the efforts of both the students and the faculty in the Fine and Performing Arts Department,” Manoogian said. “It truly is a group effort. Everyone loves being a part of the festival. Each year we seem to add new dimensions to the festival and welcome even more people into our high school. Now that’s exciting. There’s no question about it — the arts are alive and well at Granite City High School.”

