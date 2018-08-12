As the school bell tolls

Flat lands of asphalt circled by rows of fence will once more show signs of life in the days ahead after spending the last few sizzling summer months in an empty silence. Bells in the hallways are ringing now, beckoning students and educators back into classrooms for another year of educational enlightenment.

As the 2018-19 academic year begins, a mixed bag of emotions can be seen and heard as teachers, students and parents reflect on the year ahead.

Kathy Graham teaches eighth-grade English and language arts at Alton Middle School. When sharing her thoughts about the year ahead, Graham said, “I’ve been with the district many years, and I still get excited when I see those ‘back to school’ ads. I’m really looking forward to getting to know my new students when they arrive fresh from their summer break. I love teaching literature and hope I can instill that love in my students. I am anticipating a great year.”

One incoming eighth-grader at Alton Middle School is 13-year-old Devin Sadler.

“Meeting new teachers is a little bit awkward, but after the year has begun it’s not so bad,” a young but wise Sadler said.

“Meeting new people can be hard at the beginning, but old friends can introduce you to other students, and in that way you can expand your circle of friends.”

Sadler’s friend, 11-year-old Nadja Kapetanovich, is an incoming Alton Middle School sixth-grader.

“The best parts about going back to school are going to be meeting my new teachers and meeting lots of other students,” she said. “I like learning and I hope to discover lots of new ideas and facts and skills. I am extra excited to start middle school because I enjoy theater, and Mr. Pitts runs an amazing theater program.”

Nadja’s mom, Jennifer Kapetanovich, talked about back-to-school from two angles: her role as a parent and her role as a teacher at Jersey Community High School. She teaches math and is passionate about the subject. “Being both a mom and a teacher is terrific during vacation times, but getting ready to go back to school is extra challenging,” she said. “I love my job and I am very excited to meet my classes. The energy of a new school year is always positive and optimistic.

“While I am getting ready to go back to school myself, I am also getting ready for my 11-year-old to start middle school this year,” Jennifer added. “Along with buying school supplies and making sure there are healthy lunch and snack options to pack, my husband, Mirsad, and I are adapting to a new schedule and trying to figure out who can drop off, who can pick up, and what nights are what activities.”

Melissa Schell teaches preschool at Mississippi Valley Christian School in Alton.

“I know it sounds hokey, but the thing I like most about school starting is the kids,” she said. “My own children are 15 and up. So, it is great to get to spend time with 4-year-olds. They are so curious and ready to learn. I love it.”

There are noticeable changes in some districts, with dates set on the calendar to roll them all out. Readers with students in area districts are encouraged to visit their school’s website or call to learn more.“We are excited about the upcoming school year for many reasons,” Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin said.“We have made some administrative changes that we believe will have a very positive impact on the district moving forward.”

Her district has had changes in leadership at several schools. Rachael Leckrone is now the principal at Bethalto East Primary School; Aaron Kilpatrick is Parkside Primary’s principal. Adam Miller will serve as principal at Wilbur Trimpe Middle School, and Justin Newell is returning to Civic Memorial High School. Newell will be working with Shelby Norris as assistant principal and Todd Hannaford as assistant principal and athletic director.

“In addition to leadership changes, you can expect secretarial changes in every building as well,” Griffin added. “This has been the summer of transition in Eagle Nation and change we are excited about.”

The district is also hiring about 22 teachers and certified staff this year, 12 paraprofessionals, 1 kitchen staff, 3 custodians, 3 secretaries, and 2 bus drivers.

One important date is Thursday, Aug. 16. Starting at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, there will be a Drug Awareness and Protecting Your Student presentation for parents of middle and high school students. The event is a collaborative effort between Civic Memorial High and Trimpe Middle schools, the Bethalto Police Department and Chestnut Health Systems.

Bethalto Police Department personnel will talk to parents about the dangers of drugs and Chestnut Health Systems representatives will share information about how to help if parents suspect drug abuse.Roxana Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager also shared major changes in her district.

“This year, Roxana High School will have a traditional seven-period day consisting of fifty-minute class periods,” she said. “School starts at 7:50 a.m. and will end at 2:40 p.m. Every Wednesday will be an early release day when high school students will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Teachers will be engaged in professional development activities, team meetings, and/or planning time from 2 to 3:20 p.m. on these early release days.

“The Roxana Junior High School house system will also be implemented for the 2018-19 school year to create a positive culture with increased school spirit, enhance student self-esteem, encourage community, and celebrate healthy competition.” Kreutztrager added.

“Students, faculty and staff are divided into four groups we call houses (similar to the Harry Potter series). Students will remain with their assigned house during all three years in junior high. Throughout the school year, the houses will compete using a point system. They will earn positive points and points can also be taken away for choices. The house system offers a family-like environment where teamwork is rewarded and building one another up for the success of the group is recognized.

East Alton-Wood River High School students will step back in time a bit, as the former “school uniform dress code” is replaced with a new dress code, which is largely the one used back in 2005-06 and is similar to ones at Civic Memorial and Roxana high schools.

“We will have our first full school year with the new entryway requirements and gates,” which were pilot-tested at the end of 2017-18, EA-WR Superintendent Dr. John Pearson said. “Also, students and football fans will notice a new scoreboard and PA system in Memorial Stadium, and we will begin our fifth year of our 1:1 technology integration program.”

Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald said his district is excited for the new school year, which started earlier than most. Students and teachers returned to the classroom Aug. 8.

“This fall, we will begin the new High School Evening Academy for the first time, to give qualifying students another opportunity to be a success,” Greenwald said. “We are very excited to continue our great collaborative partnerships with the staff, parents, and our community.”Yes, it’s that time of the year again. Schools are back in session. Buses are on the road. Be careful out there. Pay attention. Plan ahead. And remember, school zones are also cellphone-free zones.

