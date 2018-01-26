Assessor’s food drive helps 22 senior citizens

With the community’s help, Nameoki Township Assessor Tammy Hanfelder held her fourth annual Nameoki Township Assessor’s Senior Citizen Food Drive.

The drive gathered enough canned goods and non-perishable food items to help 22 seniors in the township. All this was done with the help of Grigsby Intermediate School and Principal Don Stratton. The school had a food drive and donated what it collected to the drive.

The food boxes also included a turkey, thanks to Mark Heitzg, store manager of Shop ‘n Save in Alton. Billy Green of Shop ‘n Save also contributed turkeys.

Hanfelder would like to thank everyone who donated canned goods and non-perishable food items, with special thanks to Nameoki Township Trustee Eric Foster, Township Supervisor Randy Presswood, Township Clerk Helen Hawkins, Hawg Pit BBQ Barn owner Steve Kasten, and residents Nick and Shelby Cohen for their cash donations. Hanfelder thanked all the residents for their donations, including Nick and Judy Modrusic and Linda and Steve Knogl.

She also thanked the two drop-off locations: Mayor Mike Pagano and his staff at the village of Pontoon Beach and Big T’s Fine Foods.

“I would also like to thank Doit and Sarah Perrigan, Beth Perrigan Howell, Angie Perrigan, staff and customers of Doit’s Village Inn for their generous contributions; Casey’s General Store in Pontoon Beach and the Casey’s General Store Corporate Office, Ron Simpson and Toney ‘Too Tall’ Gilley,” Hanfelder said. Donations were pooled together at the assessor’s office and boxes were assembled.

“So a very special thank you to my staff, Carla Carroll and John Ver Straten, and John’s wife, Lisa Ver Straten, for donating her time and helping put gift boxes together,” Hanfelder said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter