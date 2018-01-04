Assessor urges residents to apply for tax exemptions

EDWARDSVILLE — Want to lower your property tax bill? Then don’t forget to apply for your annual exemptions.

Chief County Assessment Officer Joe Dauderman said the 2018 renewal notices are being mailed to homeowners for the following homestead exemptions — Persons with Disabilities, Veterans with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Senior Freeze.

“We want to remind homeowners that each of these exemptions requires an annual renewal,” Dauderman said.

He said eligibility requirements can be reviewed online as well as printed forms.

Disabled Persons Homestead Exemption — $2,000

Same requirements as the General Homestead exemption, plus Class 2 or 2a state disabled ID card or proof of Social Security benefits, which includes an awards letter. There is no age requirement but the homeowner’s name must be on the deed.

Disabled Veteran — between $2,500 and $5,000

Requirements: Veterans with a disability of 30 to 49 percent will receive a $2,500 annual exemption. Those between 50 to 69 percent will qualify for a $5,000 yearly exemption and wounded veterans with 70 percent or more will be exempt from property tax payments.

General Senior Homestead — $5,000

Same requirements as the General Homestead exemption, plus must be age 65 or older.

Senior Freeze — Varies (the freeze does not freeze taxes, it freezes the assessed value)

Requirements: Property owner, principal residence, responsible for the payment of property taxes, plus 65 or older and total household income must be below $55,000. A copy of your filed income tax and Social Security benefit statement is required. If you do not file income tax, bring all income-related statements with you.

Dauderman said completed forms can be mailed to or dropped off at local township assessors’ or chief county assessor’s offices.

For more information, contact your local township assessors, the Chief County Assessor’s Office at (618) 296-4569 or the Veterans Assistance Commission at (618) 296-4554.

