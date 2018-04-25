Assistance available for tree damage

Springtime in Illinois often means severe weather season, resulting in tree damage that may threaten public safety. A new program is available to help communities receive assistance to assess trees damaged from wind, excessive rain and ice storms.

The Illinois Urban Forest Strike Team can help city governments recovering from natural disasters assess public trees to determine what actions to take to ensure citizen safety and promote the overall health of city trees. The team is a joint effort of the U.S. Forest Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Trees Forever, and the Illinois Arborist Association.

“Tree damage is hard to see for the untrained eye or, as in the case of flooding, can take months to reveal itself,” Tree Forever Field Coordinator Barb Grabner-Kerns said. “Trees provide many benefits to communities from providing oxygen and shade to cleaning our air and water — which is why we replace trees when necessary to maintain a healthy urban forest.”

Specially trained arborists and foresters volunteer their time on the team to make “rapid tree assessments” of public trees or trees on private property that threaten public safety. DNR staff maps and analyzes the data and makes recommendations on tree removal and care.

“When times are toughest after a storm, the Illinois Strike Team is a first defense for citizen safety and a protection against additional property loss,” said Reinee Hildebrandt, Illinois State Urban Forestry Administrator with DNR. “This team of highly trained foresters and arborists look for tree-related hidden dangers that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

After the team is finished collecting information, partnering organizations can help plan to create a healthy community forest. Trees Forever’s Recover, Replant, Restore! partnership trains volunteers to complete tree inventories and provides information on selecting more storm and disease-resistant trees, as well as proper tree care.

Communities can get more information on the Illinois Strike Team by contacting Reinee Hildebrandt at (217) 785-8771 or reinee.hildebrandt@illinois.gov. A Strike Team brochure is available on the website.

Information and tips for homeowners dealing with weather-related tree damage is available on Trees Forever’s website or the Illinois DNR website. Copies of these helpful tip sheets also are available by calling (800) 369-1269 and asking for the Guide for Homeowners storm tree-care series.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter