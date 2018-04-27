Associate judge earns scholarship to National Judicial College

EDWARDSVILLE | Third Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Maureen Schuette was chosen over many nominees statewide by Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier and Director Marcia Meis of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts to receive a scholarship to the National Judicial College during 2018.

“Judge Schuette was a family law practitioner for 20 years before she was elected an associate judge in 2015,” Third Circuit Chief Judge David Hylla stated in making the nomination. “After only one year on the bench, I appointed her presiding judge of the Family Division due to her work ethic and talent.”

Schuette is the chair of the Family Law subcommittee of the Third Circuit Pro Bono committee, where she oversees and coordinates the continuing legal education program for guardians ad litem and mediators. She is one of the judges who helped create and preside over the circuit’s Child Support Accountability Court and its Domestic Violence Accountability Court. A graduate of the Seattle University School of Law, she is a member of the Illinois Judges Association, the Madison County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Tri-City Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.

The National Judicial College in Reno, Nev., provides high-level classes for judges from around the country. Schuette’s scholarship is provided by the Illinois Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. The scholarship will enable her to attend a weeklong course in either Managing Challenging Family Law Cases or Advanced Evidence.

Schuette is a frequent speaker on family law issues and most recently spoke at a kick-off event for Child Abuse Prevention Month in Madison County on April 6. She will be able to utilize the information received from the National Judicial College in the family division to assist in handling difficult cases. For more information about the courts in Madison County, visit the website.

