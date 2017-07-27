Associate Judge Sarah Smith announces run for circuit post

EDWARDSVILLE — Associate Judge Sarah Smith has announced her candidacy for circuit judge.

Her dedication to the bench has led her to the decision to campaign for the open seat on the Third Judicial Circuit, composed of Madison and Bond counties. Circuit Judge Barbara Crowder will retire next year.

“I have seen what an impact we, as judges, can have on the lives of those in our community, even as associate judges,” Smith said. “As a circuit judge, I will actively participate in community outreach programs that educate our youth and strive to continue helping all the people of Madison and Bond (counties).”

A lifelong Madison County resident, Smith has been a Third Judicial Circuit associate since 2015, presiding over the child support accountability court and overseeing the domestic violence accountability court, as well as divorce cases and other family matters.

Smith is a lieutenant colonel, the highest-ranking judge advocate general officer in the state, and was recently selected to serve as Illinois’ first military judge for the Illinois Army National Guard.

Smith worked at Ezra & Associates for more than 10 years, practicing plaintiff’s civil litigation. In her judicial career, she has tried hundreds of bench trials and successfully prosecuted dozens of sexual assault and other complex cases.

“I will work tirelessly for the residents of Madison and Bond (counties),” she said. “I want to serve the public because I care. I firmly believe that I must keep their best interests at heart at all times.”

She is certainly no stranger to hard work. Smith is an active member of the Illinois Army National Guard, has more than 22 years of military service, is a recipient of a Bronze Star, is a former prosecutor, and is a loving wife and mother. She said she looks forward to continuing her lifetime of public service.

sarahsmithforcircuitjudge.com

