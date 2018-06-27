Association honors former Glen Carbon fire district president

PEORIA | Carl Walton, former president of the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District’s Board of Trustees, was recognized with an Outstanding Service Award from the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts at its annual conference June 23.

Walton was recognized for leading the fire district through a period of tremendous growth and change during 44 years as a firefighter and 21 years as a trustee, the last 14 as president of the board. During his service, Glen Carbon has grown from a sleepy village with coal mining roots to a thriving and upscale metro St. Louis suburb and a Money magazine top 100 community. Walton was instrumental in the construction of Station No. 2 in 2000 and the establishment of a full-time emergency management service in 2005. His leadership and vision have maintained the highest standards of fire protection districts.

The Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts provides training, support and coordination that ensures Illinois delivers the most effective state-of-the-art fire protection and emergency management response possible for its citizens.

