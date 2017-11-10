"At least, that’s what we tell him"

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Alton resident John Meehan, dressed as Benjamin Godfrey, speaks during Pride Incorporated’s fifth Celebrity Roast fundraiser. This year’s roastee, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, looks on as Meehan pokes some fun at the mayor’s importance to the area. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Linda McCormick enjoys the evening as her husband is roasted during the fundraiser. Prev Next

GODFREY — In what has become a popular local tradition, a community leader was once again roasted before a packed audience for a good cause.

This year’s Celebrity Roast, the fifth such fundraiser for Pride Incorporated, featured roastee Mike McCormick, current mayor of Godfrey.

The sold-out event took place Nov. 9 in the Ahlemeyer Auditorium at Lewis and Clark Community College, as Riverbend politicians, organization heads, business leaders and residents enjoyed dinner and some fun at the mayor’s expense.

Alton resident John Meehan donned the hat and the persona of Benjamin Godfrey, after whom the village is named, to remind McCormick who really set the tone for Godfrey with the help of a slideshow comparing the two men.

“I have had roads named after me, I have had buildings named after me … here is McCormick Place in Chicago, but I am sad to say it is not named after you,” Meehan said, speaking as Godfrey.

Former Illinois state Rep. Mike Walters began his presentation by praising McCormick’s wife of 15 years, Linda, before “suddenly” realizing the roast was actually about her husband.

“Well, my wife said I should probably say mention something positive about Mike, anyway, so here goes,” Walters said. “Mike married Linda.”

A longtime tennis partner and golfing buddy, he also poked fun at the mayor’s playing abilities and reputation.

After listing some of the things McCormick has “not brought to Godfrey,” Walters brought down the house with his comment, “He has brought one thing to Godfrey. To a nice, conservative, Christian village, Mike brought gambling.”

Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Coughran shed light on what it’s been like to work for McCormick for many years, focusing on his need for assistance with modern technology, his questionable taste in music (specifically Justin Bieber), and his reputation for mispronunciation of names and words.

“Family Fun Fest … it’s Fourth of July, it’s apple pie, it’s all-American,” Coughran said. “The mayor was to read a proclamation out loud. All the kids are there in their uniforms, families there … and he just needs to wish this kid great success. So he gets to the last line of the proclamation and says, ‘I wish you great sex.’”

Once again, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood stole the show with a roast so popular it was sometimes reminiscent of a comedy standup performance as he recounted how he and McCormick (who at the time ran an Imo’s Pizza franchise) first met.

“I played on a baseball team … after the game, we would go to Bon Air for some drinks,” Silkwood said. “One day, Fast Eddie waved me over to sit with him, and Mike was there. Mike handed me his Imo’s card and said, ‘Call me if you ever need anything.’

“About a week later, I wanted to try his pizza. I called, and they told me Mike told them to give me a large pizza and take 10 cents off.”

A note from Mike to his staff said, “This guy is going to try and talk you into a bigger discount. I drank with him all day and he never bought a drink, so take off 10 cents and that’s it.”

To add insult to injury, the ticket did not reflect the 10-cent discount.

“I told the manager, and she reached into the drawer and gave me a dime,” he said.

Before leaving the stage, Silkwood returned the dime to McCormick.

Longtime friend Tim Herrin spoke as well, referencing several “inside jokes” while skewering his partner in crime for the past several decades.

Master of ceremonies roastmaster Karen Wilson, who donned a Hawaiian shirt in honor of McCormick’s reputation for casual attire, introduced each speaker while getting in a dig or two herself.

At the end of the evening, McCormick, who received two standing ovations, had a chance to shoot back at his detractors, mentioning that Herrin’s mustache was suspiciously less grey in person than the old pictures on the screen showed, and that he wanted to see Coughran in his office first thing Monday morning.

All of the good-natured jabs had a twofold purpose — in addition to raising money for a worthy and valuable cause, they also emphasized the deep loyalty and camaraderie McCormick has fostered among his friends, coworkers and constituents through the years.

Or maybe, as Coughran said, “At least that’s what we tell him.”

Guests also had the opportunity to make donations, which McCormick requested to be spent on landscaping at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

McCormick owned and operated a local Imo’s Pizza franchise for more than 14 years, selling the business in 2005 and then stepping in to serve as a village trustee from 2005 until his successful run for mayor in 2009. During his tenure, the village has seen unprecedented road repair and resurfacing projects, a successful branding and marketing strategy, and increased business development.

Founded in 1966, Pride Incorporated is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the beautification of the greater Alton area and the improvement of quality of life for its residents through community projects, park renovations and more. Past roastees include Monica Bristow, John Keller, Dale Neudecker and Joan Sheppard, raising money for projects such as Statehouse Circle and Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

For more information, visit the Pride Inc. website.

